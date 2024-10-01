2024 General Election coverage and voting information

Voting info

You can find "everything that you need to know regarding the 2024 General Election in New Hanover County" from the county's Board of Election here.

Important dates



Voter Registration Deadline* Friday, October 11, 2024 Early Voting Begins Thursday, October 17, 2024 Absentee Ballot Request Deadline Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Early Voting Ends Saturday, November 2, 2024 2024 General Election Day Tuesday, November 5, 2024 County Canvass of Election Results** Friday, November 15, 2024

* You can still register at Early Voting (a.k.a. 'One stop') sites until November 2.

**Vote totals aren't official until the canvass. Candidates have two business days to request a recount if the races are sufficiently close.

Voter ID info from NHC Board of Elections



Voters will be asked to show photo ID in the 2024 General Election.

Most voters will simply show their driver's license, but many other types of ID will be accepted. (For a list of acceptable photo IDs, see the North Carolina State Board of Elections Voter ID webpage (link) .)

.) Voters without a photo ID can get a No Fee ID Card (link) from the NCDMV.

from the NCDMV. Voters can also get a free voter ID card from the county board of elections office. Contact the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office at (910)798-7330

For more information about Voter Photo ID in North Carolina visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections Voter ID webpage.

State and regional races

District Attorney's race, Prosecutorial District 6: Democrat Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson and Republican Jason Smith are running for District Attorney for Pender and New Hanover counties. It's an open seat, following the retirement of Ben David, who served as DA for 20 years.

The Newsroom: New Hanover and Pender DA candidates Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson and Jason Smith

New Hanover County races

In preparation for our town hall for candidates running for seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners, we sent a questionnaire with some of the most commonly raised issues (and most frequently asked questions) we hear from the community.

Board of Commissioners



Board of Education

