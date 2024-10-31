In a divisive election, we found a few Carolina Beach voters happy to see beyond party labels

At the early voting location in Carolina Beach Town Hall, things have occasionally been tense.

But on Tuesday afternoon, electioneering volunteers John Mitchell (Democrat) and Mary Alice Bache (Republican) were getting along like friends, despite voting for opposite parties. Republican Mary Alice her new friend that her daughter had just gone in to vote for Kamala Harris.

"I'm very pleased with the turnout of my family and all of Carolina Beach Monkey Junction Area here," Mary Alice said.

"I think that's wonderful because your daughters are voting Democrat, and you just said it's wonderful to came out and vote. And that's the real spirit of America," John replied.

Well, that's the spirit of my family,” Mary Alice said.

Mary Alice said her family is glad election day will be over by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. Her daughter, Sarah Millen, came by to say hi after voting. She voted for the Democrat at the top of the ticket, but split her vote between the parties down the ballot, after doing some research.

"At the end of the day," Sarah said, "everybody has different backgrounds, different viewpoints, different things that are important to them, and they vote for their own best interest, you know. And so we have to just respect everybody's beliefs, because they walk a different path, you know, so I'm glad to hear that everything's been smooth here."

Her mother beamed with pride. "Good job, Sarah!"

The results of the presidential election may not be clear on election night, one thing is clear: this family will stick together regardless of who wins.