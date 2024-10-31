© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
In a divisive election, we found a few Carolina Beach voters happy to see beyond party labels

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT
Sarah Millen, Mary Alice Bache, and John Mitchell all voted differently from each other: Sarah Millen voted for Kamala Harris, and switched parties on some down-ballot races. Her mother, Republican Volunteer Mary Alice Bache, voted for Donald Trump, and down ballot for all Republicans. And John Mitchell voted for Democrats all the way down the ballot. But at this early voting site on Tuesday, Oct. 29, they all get along happily.
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Friendship and family don't have to be severed by political allegiances.

At the early voting location in Carolina Beach Town Hall, things have occasionally been tense.

But on Tuesday afternoon, electioneering volunteers John Mitchell (Democrat) and Mary Alice Bache (Republican) were getting along like friends, despite voting for opposite parties. Republican Mary Alice her new friend that her daughter had just gone in to vote for Kamala Harris.

"I'm very pleased with the turnout of my family and all of Carolina Beach Monkey Junction Area here," Mary Alice said.

"I think that's wonderful because your daughters are voting Democrat, and you just said it's wonderful to came out and vote. And that's the real spirit of America," John replied.

Well, that's the spirit of my family,” Mary Alice said.

Mary Alice said her family is glad election day will be over by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. Her daughter, Sarah Millen, came by to say hi after voting. She voted for the Democrat at the top of the ticket, but split her vote between the parties down the ballot, after doing some research.

"At the end of the day," Sarah said, "everybody has different backgrounds, different viewpoints, different things that are important to them, and they vote for their own best interest, you know. And so we have to just respect everybody's beliefs, because they walk a different path, you know, so I'm glad to hear that everything's been smooth here."

Her mother beamed with pride. "Good job, Sarah!"

The results of the presidential election may not be clear on election night, one thing is clear: this family will stick together regardless of who wins.

Sarah Millen, left, embraces her mother, Mary Alice Bache, at a polling site in Carolina Beach. They voted for different candidates, but don't plan to let politics come between them.
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
