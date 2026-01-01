Leadership Circle & Giving Levels
WHQR's Leadership Circle is a unique opportunity for contributors to qualify and be recognized for their significant contributions to the enhancement and sustainability of the station. Supporters contributing $1,000 or more annually are automatically enlisted as members of the Leadership Circle. (See below for Leadership Circle levels and a partial list of members.)
Leadership Circle Benefits
Leadership Circle Patron $1,000 - $9,999
- Special invitation to WHQR Leadership Circle receptions featuring NPR personalities, WHQR staff, board of directors and other Leadership Circle members. Previous NPR personalities have included Leila Fadel, Scott Simon, Cokie Roberts, Steve Inskeep, Robert Siegel, and Don Gonyea
- Complimentary tickets to area cultural events when available
- Quarterly email update from WHQR's development staff and station manager, Kevin Crane, on happenings at the station
- Tours of the station by the station manager
Signal Keepers $10,000 and above
- In addition to the above, lunch with the station manager and on air personalities
- On air recognition of your gift
Naming Opportunities Available at $50,000 and above
Leadership Circle Members
- Anonymous (multiple)
- Erling & Alice Davis Anderson
- Richard C. Andrews, Jr.
- Sylvia Auerbach
- Daniel Baden & Alina Szmant
- Dr. Susan Banta & Mr. David Butts
- John & Suzanne Baronowski
- Brenda & Michael Baugus
- Elizabeth & Ronn Bell
- Tim Bennett & Rose Merchant Bennett
- Kathleen Berkeley & Harry Tuchmayer
- Raja & Vidya Bhat
- Robert O. & Sandy Blaber
- Charles & Lynne Boney
- Nancy Blue Breese
- Bill & Pamela Bolduc
- Bruce Bowman & Colleen Reilly
- Trish Boyd
- Jeff Brown & Nancy Geimer
- Bob & Patti Bricker
- Dave & Robbie Buckles
- Nancy Bullock & Bruce McGuire
- Becki & Colin Buzzard
- Jessica & Kevin Cannon
- Karin & Vincent Carson
- Richard & Rhonda Clerkin
- Melon Corsini & Huey Marshall
- Bill & Jana Cottingham
- Kevin Crane & Mary Makley
- Beth Crookham
- Karen & Lee Crouch
- Mimi Cunningham
- Alicia & Brian Danielson
- Joanne Darling
- Barbara & Joe D'Alessandro
- Beverley Dean
- Heather Dinwiddie & Tom Hill
- Eliza Dolin
- Brett & Samantha Dooies
- Diane Dorsett
- Patrick & Virginia Downey
- Melanie Doyle
- Janet Dzuricky
- Kathy & Kevin East
- Lil Eckhardt
- Jane & Lucien Ellison
- Pauline & Shun Endo
- George & Vaishali Escaravage
- Terri Everett
- Arthur & Madonna Falk
- John & Sheila Fellerath
- Sally & Stephen Fortlouis
- Dr. R Frerichs & Tony Harrelson
- John & Karen Frye
- John & Pamela Fuller
- Jill & Walter Gajewski
- Dr. Mary & Mr. Beckwith Gaylord
- Edward Gibbs
- Jo & Lee Gibbs
- Jean & Keith Graff
- Charles Gulas
- Marilyn Gunther
- Alexandra Hadley
- Virginia Hager
- Ann Lashley Hale
- Jeff & Margaret Hamilton
- Doc & Nicki Hamm
- Kathleen Hannah
- Bob & Linda Harootyan
- Greta Harrelson & Alex Miller
- Kimberly Harrelson
- Mary Hatcher
- Richard & Sue Hayes
- Dale & Gloria Heydlauff
- Frank Hobart & Betsy Von Biberstein
- Melinda Hodell
- Ward Holdridge
- Donna Howard
- David Huffine & Susan Stern
- Ellison & Jeff Hunter
- Patti & Pem Jenkins
- Tori Jones
- Catherine & Günther Kempin
- Hap Kimmel
- Terry Kitay
- Gerry & Sharon Komlofske
- Jeannette Koshar
- Lydia & Mark Laboccetta
- Judith Larocca
- Bob & Harriett Loweth
- Lee Lowrimore & Dorothy Rankin
- Kelly Luckhaus & Murphy Turner
- Harrison & Suzie Marks
- Pat Marriott
- Duncan & Laura McCabe
- Grant Macdonald
- AMB. (Ret.) Deborah Malac & Ronald Olson
- John McHarry
- Kathleen McLean
- Phyllis Meole & Jimmy Pierce
- Bill & Susan Milholland
- Gill & Pamela Minor
- Kristine Moore
- Sharon D. Moore
- Kevin Morse & Miki Ragsdale
- Debra & Roger Mott
- Charlotte Mundy
- Karen & Sean Murphy
- Caroline & Charles Neal
- Marvin & Sarah Neuwirth
- Carl & Grace North
- Lynne Pasquarette
- Erin & Joe Payne
- Ann & Roy Pepper
- Anneliese & William Piatt
- David Pollock & Jill Pollock
- Judith & Thomas Porter
- Darlene & Grayson Powell
- Joanna Puritz
- Jane Hensdale Raney & William Raney Jr.
- Mary Ray
- Paul & Rebecca Reinman
- Norman Robinson & Hannah Vaughan
- Bob & Margie Roer
- Nini Rogan
- Ellie & Mike Ryan
- Bill & Jacquie Sasser
- Linda & Yousry Sayed
- Loulie & Matt Scharff
- Charles Scott & Linda Tuttle
- Nancy Seamans
- Lisa & Mike Seifert
- Kent & Sue Medlin Smith
- Brian & Leslie Stachowicz
- Barbara & Louis St. Peter
- Bennett Steelman
- Howard Stein
- Amelia & Paul Stone
- Frances & Jeffrey Tarvin
- Kevin & Lisa Theriault
- Dave Tilley
- Cammie & Randy Tomsic
- Evelyn & Paul Tribbs
- John Tucciarone
- Nicole Valentine
- Dr. Edward Weaver
- Mary & Robert Welch
- Hans Westermark
- Randy White
- Jeffrey Whiting
- Paul & Tracy Wilkes
- Kathleen & Ronald Williams
- Donald G. Wood
- Nicole & Travis Woods
- Anastasia & Ray Worrell
- Richard & Susan Yang
- Chris & Kitty Yerkes
- Michele and Rob Zapple
- Dona Rita Zino