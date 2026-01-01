Leadership Circle & Giving Levels

WHQR's Leadership Circle is a unique opportunity for contributors to qualify and be recognized for their significant contributions to the enhancement and sustainability of the station. Supporters contributing $1,000 or more annually are automatically enlisted as members of the Leadership Circle. (See below for Leadership Circle levels and a partial list of members.)

Leadership Circle Benefits

Leadership Circle Patron $1,000 - $9,999



Special invitation to WHQR Leadership Circle receptions featuring NPR personalities, WHQR staff, board of directors and other Leadership Circle members. Previous NPR personalities have included Leila Fadel, Scott Simon, Cokie Roberts, Steve Inskeep, Robert Siegel, and Don Gonyea

Complimentary tickets to area cultural events when available

Quarterly email update from WHQR's development staff and station manager, Kevin Crane, on happenings at the station

Tours of the station by the station manager

Signal Keepers $10,000 and above



In addition to the above, lunch with the station manager and on air personalities

On air recognition of your gift

Naming Opportunities Available at $50,000 and above

Leadership Circle Members

