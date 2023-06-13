Archived Broadcasts

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WHQR Commentary: Lauren Levian “Family, Festivities and French Farce”
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WHQR Commentary: Philip Gerard “Interstate Homecoming”
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WHQR Commentary: Gwenyfar Rohler “Thankful for the Information”
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WHQR Commentary: Charles Boney “Christmas Windows”
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WHQR Commentary: John Ormond “Autumn”
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Dr. Jerry Nolan Opera Archives
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WHQR Commentary: Claude Howell “Oysters”
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WHQR Commentary: Philip Gerard “Teacher”
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WHQR Commentary: Laura Levian “Living in the Southeast”
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WHQR Commentary: Shane Fernando "Bottle Dance"
New this month!