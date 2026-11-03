Election 2026: Preliminary results for Cape Fear region races

The following are the election results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Vote totals are not final until certified by county canvasses, which will be held on Friday, November 13.

Recounts for non-statewide ballot items, like General Assembly and county seats, are allowed if two candidates are within 1% of the total votes cast between them.

Federal races

U.S. Senate

Democrat Roy Cooper, who has never lost an election, continued his winning streak, winning the seat left open by Republican Thom Tillis. AP called the race is his favor.

Congressional District 7

North Carolina’s seventh Congressional district covers the southeastern part of the state and reaches up to near the Fayetteville area.

With 165 of 183 precincts reporting, Republican incumbent David Rouzer has a narrow lead over Democrat Dr. Kim Hardy, although currently within the recount range; Libertarian Maad Abu-Ghazalah placed far behind.

David Rouzer REP 153,766 49.79% Kimberly Hardy DEM 152,116 49.25% Maad Abu-Ghazalah LIB 2,964 0.96%

Constitutional amendments

With nearly 95% of precincts statewide reporting, the three Constitutional amendments on the ballot all passed, each with around 60% of the vote (a simple majority is required to amend the constitution once a measure is on the ballot).

Two propose to put a cap on taxes, one for income and the other for property, and a third could make photo identification required for all voters, including absentees.

Cape Fear Region General Assembly

State Senate District 7

North Carolina’s state Senate District 7 covers most of New Hanover County, except for a carve-out in downtown Wilmington known as “the notch,” which is part of state Senate District 8.

Democrat challenger Jessica Bichler defeated Republican incumbent Michael Lee.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jessica Bichler DEM 48,310 52.64% Michael Lee REP 43,469 47.36%

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jessica Bichler DEM 0 0.00% Michael Lee REP 0 0.00%

State Senate District 8

State Senate District 8 covers Brunswick and Columbus counties and a small part of New Hanover County.

With all but one precinct reporting, Republican incumbent Bill Rabon defeated Democrat challenger Richard Combes and Libertarian challenger Tim White.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Bill Rabon REP 59,225 52.35% Richard (Rick) Combes DEM 51,442 45.47% Tim White LIB 2,460 2.17%

NC House 17

House District 17 covers northern and western Brunswick County. Republican incumbent Frank Iler defeated Democratic challenger Dennis Breen.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Frank Iler REP 29,965 54.50% Dennis A. Breen DEM 25,019 45.50%

NC House 18

House District 18 covers much of Wilmington. With 16 out of 17 precincts reporting, Democrat Deb Butler defeated Republican challenger Latisha Grady.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Deb Butler DEM 24,357 70.27% Latisha Grady REP 10,304 29.73%

NC House 19

House District 19 covers southeastern and coastal Brunswick and southern New Hanover County. Republican incumbent Charlie Miller defeated Democrat challenger Scott Nasiff.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Charlie Miller REP 29,735 55.24% Scott Nasiff DEM 24,093 44.76%

NC House 20

House District 20 covers the northern part of New Hanover County and parts of Wilmington. Democrat Dr. Tim Merrick took a slight lead over Republican Dane Scalise, both running for the seat vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Ted Davis, Jr.

With just 101 votes separating the two, the race is well within recount range.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Tim Merrick DEM 22,054 50.11% Dane Scalise REP 21,953 49.89%

Judicial Positions for District 6, New Hanover and Pender counties

New Hanover County Clerk of Court

With 40 out of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic challenger Jennie Thomason defeated Republican incumbent Jan Kennedy.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jennie Thomason DEM 56,989 56.74% Jan Giacalone Kennedy REP 43,449 43.26%

Judicial races — With Pender reporting only half of all precincts, there's not a final preliminary tally yet.

New Hanover County

School bond

The $320.5 million bond would help deal with significant deferred maintenance, including part of the work on New Hanover High School. With all but one precinct reporting, the bond passed.

VOTE PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Yes 65,236 67.81% No 30,962 32.19%

Board of Commissioners

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Rob Zapple and Democratic challenger Dr. LeShonda Wallace beat out Republican incumbent LeAnn Pierce, Republican challenger Richard Collier, and Libertarian Bob Drach for the two seats on the Board of Commissioners.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Rob Zapple DEM 55,782 28.92% LeShonda Wallace DEM 50,587 26.22% LeAnn Pierce REP 42,064 21.81% Richard M. Collier REP 39,226 20.33% Bob Drach LIB 5,250 2.72%

Board of Education

F

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, four Democratic challengers — Jerry Jones, Jr., Brittnei LaRue, Margie Gewirtzman, and Wendy Dale — defeated two Republican incumbents, Pat Bradford and Josie Barnart, and two Republican challengers, Dr. Amy Dunning and Chris Sutton.

Jerry Jones, Jr. DEM 53,653 14.41% Brittnei LaRue DEM 53,591 14.39% Margie Gewirtzman DEM 51,796 13.91% Wendy Dale DEM 45,413 12.20% Amy Dunning REP 42,733 11.48% Chris Sutton REP 42,559 11.43% Pat Bradford REP 41,692 11.20% Josie Barnhart

Soil and Water

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Kelly McConnell and Cate Calson won two seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Kelly McConnell 51,475 37.87% Cate Calson 41,179 30.29% Frank Christopher Meares 32,060 23.59% deAndre Corniffe 9,537 7.02% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1,682 1.24%

Brunswick County

School Bond

A $349.6 million bond to address growth and overcrowding.

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Yes 45,076 54.95% No 36,960 45.05%

Board of Commissioners

District 1

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Randy Thompson REP 48,602 56.59% Gary Woods DEM 37,290 43.41%

District 2

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Patti Hewett REP 48,798 56.92% Sara Singer DEM 36,933 43.08%

Board of Education

District 3

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Paige Morgan REP 48,863 56.98% Susanne Duncan DEM 36,895 43.02%

District 5

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Steve Gainey REP 48,675 56.91% Brian D. Rupp DEM 36,849 43.09%

Pender County

Pender County has not yet finished reporting its precincts.

Board of Commissioners

District 1

District 2