Election 2026: Preliminary results for Cape Fear region races
Preliminary results for the 2026 general election, including federal, state, and county-level races around the Cape Fear region. Democrats had a strong showing in New Hanover County, sweeping the school board and commissioners races and flipping a State Senate seat; Republicans won throughout Brunswick County and were poised to win in Pender County. Several races could be close enough for recounts.
The following are the election results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Vote totals are not final until certified by county canvasses, which will be held on Friday, November 13.
Recounts for non-statewide ballot items, like General Assembly and county seats, are allowed if two candidates are within 1% of the total votes cast between them.
Federal races
U.S. Senate
Democrat Roy Cooper, who has never lost an election, continued his winning streak, winning the seat left open by Republican Thom Tillis. AP called the race is his favor.
Congressional District 7
North Carolina’s seventh Congressional district covers the southeastern part of the state and reaches up to near the Fayetteville area.
With 165 of 183 precincts reporting, Republican incumbent David Rouzer has a narrow lead over Democrat Dr. Kim Hardy, although currently within the recount range; Libertarian Maad Abu-Ghazalah placed far behind.
|David Rouzer
|REP
|153,766
|49.79%
|Kimberly Hardy
|DEM
|152,116
|49.25%
|Maad Abu-Ghazalah
|LIB
|2,964
|0.96%
Constitutional amendments
With nearly 95% of precincts statewide reporting, the three Constitutional amendments on the ballot all passed, each with around 60% of the vote (a simple majority is required to amend the constitution once a measure is on the ballot).
Two propose to put a cap on taxes, one for income and the other for property, and a third could make photo identification required for all voters, including absentees.
Cape Fear Region General Assembly
State Senate District 7
North Carolina’s state Senate District 7 covers most of New Hanover County, except for a carve-out in downtown Wilmington known as “the notch,” which is part of state Senate District 8.
Democrat challenger Jessica Bichler defeated Republican incumbent Michael Lee.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Jessica Bichler
|DEM
|48,310
|52.64%
|Michael Lee
|REP
|43,469
|47.36%
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Jessica Bichler
|DEM
|0
|0.00%
|Michael Lee
|REP
|0
|0.00%
State Senate District 8
State Senate District 8 covers Brunswick and Columbus counties and a small part of New Hanover County.
With all but one precinct reporting, Republican incumbent Bill Rabon defeated Democrat challenger Richard Combes and Libertarian challenger Tim White.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Bill Rabon
|REP
|59,225
|52.35%
|Richard (Rick) Combes
|DEM
|51,442
|45.47%
|Tim White
|LIB
|2,460
|2.17%
NC House 17
House District 17 covers northern and western Brunswick County. Republican incumbent Frank Iler defeated Democratic challenger Dennis Breen.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Frank Iler
|REP
|29,965
|54.50%
|Dennis A. Breen
|DEM
|25,019
|45.50%
NC House 18
House District 18 covers much of Wilmington. With 16 out of 17 precincts reporting, Democrat Deb Butler defeated Republican challenger Latisha Grady.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Deb Butler
|DEM
|24,357
|70.27%
|Latisha Grady
|REP
|10,304
|29.73%
NC House 19
House District 19 covers southeastern and coastal Brunswick and southern New Hanover County. Republican incumbent Charlie Miller defeated Democrat challenger Scott Nasiff.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Charlie Miller
|REP
|29,735
|55.24%
|Scott Nasiff
|DEM
|24,093
|44.76%
NC House 20
House District 20 covers the northern part of New Hanover County and parts of Wilmington. Democrat Dr. Tim Merrick took a slight lead over Republican Dane Scalise, both running for the seat vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Ted Davis, Jr.
With just 101 votes separating the two, the race is well within recount range.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Tim Merrick
|DEM
|22,054
|50.11%
|Dane Scalise
|REP
|21,953
|49.89%
Judicial Positions for District 6, New Hanover and Pender counties
New Hanover County Clerk of Court
With 40 out of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic challenger Jennie Thomason defeated Republican incumbent Jan Kennedy.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Jennie Thomason
|DEM
|56,989
|56.74%
|Jan Giacalone Kennedy
|REP
|43,449
|43.26%
Judicial races — With Pender reporting only half of all precincts, there's not a final preliminary tally yet.
New Hanover County
School bond
The $320.5 million bond would help deal with significant deferred maintenance, including part of the work on New Hanover High School. With all but one precinct reporting, the bond passed.
|VOTE
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Yes
|65,236
|67.81%
|No
|30,962
|32.19%
Board of Commissioners
With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Rob Zapple and Democratic challenger Dr. LeShonda Wallace beat out Republican incumbent LeAnn Pierce, Republican challenger Richard Collier, and Libertarian Bob Drach for the two seats on the Board of Commissioners.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Rob Zapple
|DEM
|55,782
|28.92%
|LeShonda Wallace
|DEM
|50,587
|26.22%
|LeAnn Pierce
|REP
|42,064
|21.81%
|Richard M. Collier
|REP
|39,226
|20.33%
|Bob Drach
|LIB
|5,250
|2.72%
Board of Education
F
With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, four Democratic challengers — Jerry Jones, Jr., Brittnei LaRue, Margie Gewirtzman, and Wendy Dale — defeated two Republican incumbents, Pat Bradford and Josie Barnart, and two Republican challengers, Dr. Amy Dunning and Chris Sutton.
|Jerry Jones, Jr.
|DEM
|53,653
|14.41%
|Brittnei LaRue
|DEM
|53,591
|14.39%
|Margie Gewirtzman
|DEM
|51,796
|13.91%
|Wendy Dale
|DEM
|45,413
|12.20%
|Amy Dunning
|REP
|42,733
|11.48%
|Chris Sutton
|REP
|42,559
|11.43%
|Pat Bradford
|REP
|41,692
|11.20%
|Josie Barnhart
Soil and Water
With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Kelly McConnell and Cate Calson won two seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Kelly McConnell
|51,475
|37.87%
|Cate Calson
|41,179
|30.29%
|Frank Christopher Meares
|32,060
|23.59%
|deAndre Corniffe
|9,537
|7.02%
|Write-In (Miscellaneous)
|1,682
|1.24%
Brunswick County
School Bond
A $349.6 million bond to address growth and overcrowding.
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Yes
|45,076
|54.95%
|No
|36,960
|45.05%
Board of Commissioners
District 1
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Randy Thompson
|REP
|48,602
|56.59%
|Gary Woods
|DEM
|37,290
|43.41%
District 2
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Patti Hewett
|REP
|48,798
|56.92%
|Sara Singer
|DEM
|36,933
|43.08%
Board of Education
District 3
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Paige Morgan
|REP
|48,863
|56.98%
|Susanne Duncan
|DEM
|36,895
|43.02%
District 5
|NAME ON BALLOT
|PARTY
|BALLOT COUNT
|PERCENT
|Steve Gainey
|REP
|48,675
|56.91%
|Brian D. Rupp
|DEM
|36,849
|43.09%
Pender County
Pender County has not yet finished reporting its precincts.
Board of Commissioners
District 1
District 2