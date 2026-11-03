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Election 2026: Preliminary results for Cape Fear region races

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:54 PM EST
Early voting location at the MLK Center in downtown Wilmington.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Early voting location at the MLK Center in downtown Wilmington.

Preliminary results for the 2026 general election, including federal, state, and county-level races around the Cape Fear region. Democrats had a strong showing in New Hanover County, sweeping the school board and commissioners races and flipping a State Senate seat; Republicans won throughout Brunswick County and were poised to win in Pender County. Several races could be close enough for recounts.

The following are the election results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Vote totals are not final until certified by county canvasses, which will be held on Friday, November 13.

Recounts for non-statewide ballot items, like General Assembly and county seats, are allowed if two candidates are within 1% of the total votes cast between them.

Federal races

U.S. Senate

Democrat Roy Cooper, who has never lost an election, continued his winning streak, winning the seat left open by Republican Thom Tillis. AP called the race is his favor.

Congressional District 7

North Carolina’s seventh Congressional district covers the southeastern part of the state and reaches up to near the Fayetteville area.

With 165 of 183 precincts reporting, Republican incumbent David Rouzer has a narrow lead over Democrat Dr. Kim Hardy, although currently within the recount range; Libertarian Maad Abu-Ghazalah placed far behind.

David RouzerREP153,76649.79%
Kimberly HardyDEM152,11649.25%
Maad Abu-GhazalahLIB2,9640.96%

Constitutional amendments

With nearly 95% of precincts statewide reporting, the three Constitutional amendments on the ballot all passed, each with around 60% of the vote (a simple majority is required to amend the constitution once a measure is on the ballot).

Two propose to put a cap on taxes, one for income and the other for property, and a third could make photo identification required for all voters, including absentees.

Cape Fear Region General Assembly 

State Senate District 7

North Carolina’s state Senate District 7 covers most of New Hanover County, except for a carve-out in downtown Wilmington known as “the notch,” which is part of state Senate District 8.

Democrat challenger Jessica Bichler defeated Republican incumbent Michael Lee.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Jessica BichlerDEM48,31052.64%
Michael LeeREP43,46947.36%

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Jessica BichlerDEM00.00%
Michael LeeREP00.00%

State Senate District 8

State Senate District 8 covers Brunswick and Columbus counties and a small part of New Hanover County.

With all but one precinct reporting, Republican incumbent Bill Rabon defeated Democrat challenger Richard Combes and Libertarian challenger Tim White.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Bill RabonREP59,22552.35%
Richard (Rick) CombesDEM51,44245.47%
Tim WhiteLIB2,4602.17%

NC House 17

House District 17 covers northern and western Brunswick County. Republican incumbent Frank Iler defeated Democratic challenger Dennis Breen.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Frank IlerREP29,96554.50%
Dennis A. BreenDEM25,01945.50%

NC House 18

House District 18 covers much of Wilmington. With 16 out of 17 precincts reporting, Democrat Deb Butler defeated Republican challenger Latisha Grady.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Deb ButlerDEM24,35770.27%
Latisha GradyREP10,30429.73%

NC House 19

House District 19 covers southeastern and coastal Brunswick and southern New Hanover County. Republican incumbent Charlie Miller defeated Democrat challenger Scott Nasiff.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Charlie MillerREP29,73555.24%
Scott NasiffDEM24,09344.76%

NC House 20

House District 20 covers the northern part of New Hanover County and parts of Wilmington. Democrat Dr. Tim Merrick took a slight lead over Republican Dane Scalise, both running for the seat vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Ted Davis, Jr.

With just 101 votes separating the two, the race is well within recount range.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Tim MerrickDEM22,05450.11%
Dane ScaliseREP21,95349.89%

Judicial Positions for District 6, New Hanover and Pender counties

New Hanover County Clerk of Court

With 40 out of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic challenger Jennie Thomason defeated Republican incumbent Jan Kennedy.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Jennie ThomasonDEM56,98956.74%
Jan Giacalone KennedyREP43,44943.26%

Judicial races — With Pender reporting only half of all precincts, there's not a final preliminary tally yet.

New Hanover County 

School bond

The $320.5 million bond would help deal with significant deferred maintenance, including part of the work on New Hanover High School. With all but one precinct reporting, the bond passed.

VOTEPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Yes65,23667.81%
No30,96232.19%

Board of Commissioners

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Rob Zapple and Democratic challenger Dr. LeShonda Wallace beat out Republican incumbent LeAnn Pierce, Republican challenger Richard Collier, and Libertarian Bob Drach for the two seats on the Board of Commissioners.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Rob ZappleDEM55,78228.92%
LeShonda WallaceDEM50,58726.22%
LeAnn PierceREP42,06421.81%
Richard M. CollierREP39,22620.33%
Bob DrachLIB5,2502.72%

Board of Education

F

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, four Democratic challengers — Jerry Jones, Jr., Brittnei LaRue, Margie Gewirtzman, and Wendy Dale — defeated two Republican incumbents, Pat Bradford and Josie Barnart, and two Republican challengers, Dr. Amy Dunning and Chris Sutton.

Jerry Jones, Jr.DEM53,65314.41%
Brittnei LaRueDEM53,59114.39%
Margie GewirtzmanDEM51,79613.91%
Wendy DaleDEM45,41312.20%
Amy DunningREP42,73311.48%
Chris SuttonREP42,55911.43%
Pat BradfordREP41,69211.20%
Josie Barnhart

Soil and Water

With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Kelly McConnell and Cate Calson won two seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Kelly McConnell51,47537.87%
Cate Calson41,17930.29%
Frank Christopher Meares32,06023.59%
deAndre Corniffe9,5377.02%
Write-In (Miscellaneous)1,6821.24%

Brunswick County

School Bond

A $349.6 million bond to address growth and overcrowding.

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Yes45,07654.95%
No36,96045.05%

Board of Commissioners

District 1

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Randy ThompsonREP48,60256.59%
Gary WoodsDEM37,29043.41%

District 2

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Patti HewettREP48,79856.92%
Sara SingerDEM36,93343.08%

Board of Education

District 3

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Paige MorganREP48,86356.98%
Susanne DuncanDEM36,89543.02%

District 5

NAME ON BALLOTPARTYBALLOT COUNTPERCENT
Steve GaineyREP48,67556.91%
Brian D. RuppDEM36,84943.09%

Pender County

Pender County has not yet finished reporting its precincts.

Board of Commissioners

District 1

District 2
Local
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
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