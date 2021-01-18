WHQR Boards

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Friends of Public Radio, Inc. holds the FCC license for WHQR. They oversee the mission of the organization, adopt the annual budget, and hire a Station Manager to run the day-to-day operations. The Board of Directors meets monthly, on the 3rd Thursday of the month at 4:30 pm at the station. All meetings of the Board of Directors are open to the public.

All regular, special, and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed sessions for specific, limited purposes. Reasons for a closed meeting would be available at WHQR's office or a copy can be mailed to any person who requests it. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Copies of the minutes of all open meetings are available to the public at WHQR's office, upon request, or by mail. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board, and Board Committee meetings is listed below, as are the members of each Board or Committee.

Board Meeting Schedule, all meetings at 4:30pm via Zoom:

Jan 21, 2021

Feb 18, 2021

Mar 18, 2021

Apr 15, 2021

May 20, 2021

June 17, 2021

June 24, 2021 - 6pm Annual Meeting

July 15, 2021

Aug 19, 2021

Sep 29, 2021

Oct 21, 2021

Nov 18, 2021

Dec 16, 2021

2021 Committee Meeting Schedule, all meetings via Zoom

Jan 18, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Jan 18, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Feb 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Feb 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Mar 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Mar 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Apr 12, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Apr 12, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

May 17, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

May 17, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

June 14, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

June 14, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

July 12, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

July 12, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Aug 16, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Aug 16, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Sep 27, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Sep 27, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Oct 18, 2021 4:00. Finance Committee

Oct 18, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Nov 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Nov 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

Dec 13, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee

Dec 13, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee

These meeting are open to the public. Notice of open meeting policy is broadcast regularly on WHQR. For specific details about WHQR Board Meetings please call 910-343-1640 during regular business hours. **The board is currently meeting virtually due to the pandemic. If you would like zoom information, please contact Board Chair Jon McLamb at jonmclamb@gmail.com.

Contact the board:

Email board@whqr.org

Write to Board of Directors, WHQR, 254 N. Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401

WHQR Community Advisory Board

WHQR's Community Advisory Board (CAB) advises the station on its programming policies, goals, and decisions. It provides a means by which the Board of Directors can evaluate the station's effectiveness in serving the educational and cultural needs of the public. It is also asked to evaluate the station’s outreach and visibility.



The CAB is composed eight or more members selected from the station’s listening area, meeting 4 times a year or as determined by the CAB. A member of the CAB, appointed by the CAB Chair, serves as ex-officio, non-voting member of the Board of Directors.

Contact the CAB:

Email cab@whqr.org



Write to Community Advisory Board, WHQR, 254 N. Front St., Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401

Meetings of the CAB are open to the public. The CAB is currently meeting virtually due to the pandemic. If you would like zoom information, please contact CAB Chair Lori Wainright at ljwainright@gmail.com. CAB meeting schedule, all at 5:30pm:



February 17, 2021 CANCELLED

May 19, 2021

September 15, 2021

Nov. 17, 2021

Feb. 16, 2022

May 18, 2022



Members of the CAB are: