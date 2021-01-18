WHQR Boards
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Friends of Public Radio, Inc. holds the FCC license for WHQR. They oversee the mission of the organization, adopt the annual budget, and hire a Station Manager to run the day-to-day operations. The Board of Directors meets monthly, on the 3rd Thursday of the month at 4:30 pm at the station. All meetings of the Board of Directors are open to the public.
All regular, special, and annual meetings of the Boards are normally open. Members of the public are welcome. Meetings may move into closed sessions for specific, limited purposes. Reasons for a closed meeting would be available at WHQR's office or a copy can be mailed to any person who requests it. Public announcements of the meeting schedule are made in accordance with the Communications Act and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Copies of the minutes of all open meetings are available to the public at WHQR's office, upon request, or by mail. A schedule of Board, Community Advisory Board, and Board Committee meetings is listed below, as are the members of each Board or Committee.
- Kathleen Berkeley
- Andre Brown
- Joseph Casares
- Joseph Conway
- Tim Costello
- Samantha Dooies
- Brenda Esch
- Terri Everett
- Christopher Fikry
- Stephen Fortlouis
- Kelly Luckhaus, Vice Chair
- Jon McLamb, Chair
- Stephanie Meyers, Secretary
- Nicolas Montoya, Treasurer
- Kristine Moore
- John Scherer
- Brian Victor
- Rob Zapple
Board Meeting Schedule, all meetings at 4:30pm via Zoom:
- Jan 21, 2021
- Feb 18, 2021
- Mar 18, 2021
- Apr 15, 2021
- May 20, 2021
- June 17, 2021
- June 24, 2021 - 6pm Annual Meeting
- July 15, 2021
- Aug 19, 2021
- Sep 29, 2021
- Oct 21, 2021
- Nov 18, 2021
- Dec 16, 2021
2021 Committee Meeting Schedule, all meetings via Zoom
Jan 18, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Jan 18, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Feb 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Feb 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Mar 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Mar 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Apr 12, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Apr 12, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
May 17, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
May 17, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
June 14, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
June 14, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
July 12, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
July 12, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Aug 16, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Aug 16, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Sep 27, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Sep 27, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Oct 18, 2021 4:00. Finance Committee
Oct 18, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Nov 15, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Nov 15, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
Dec 13, 2021 4:00 Finance Committee
Dec 13, 2021 4:30 Executive Committee
These meeting are open to the public. Notice of open meeting policy is broadcast regularly on WHQR. For specific details about WHQR Board Meetings please call 910-343-1640 during regular business hours. **The board is currently meeting virtually due to the pandemic. If you would like zoom information, please contact Board Chair Jon McLamb at jonmclamb@gmail.com.
Contact the board:
Email board@whqr.org
Write to Board of Directors, WHQR, 254 N. Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401
WHQR's Community Advisory Board (CAB) advises the station on its programming policies, goals, and decisions. It provides a means by which the Board of Directors can evaluate the station's effectiveness in serving the educational and cultural needs of the public. It is also asked to evaluate the station’s outreach and visibility.
The CAB is composed eight or more members selected from the station’s listening area, meeting 4 times a year or as determined by the CAB. A member of the CAB, appointed by the CAB Chair, serves as ex-officio, non-voting member of the Board of Directors.
Contact the CAB:
Email cab@whqr.org
Write to Community Advisory Board, WHQR, 254 N. Front St., Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401
Meetings of the CAB are open to the public. The CAB is currently meeting virtually due to the pandemic. If you would like zoom information, please contact CAB Chair Lori Wainright at ljwainright@gmail.com. CAB meeting schedule, all at 5:30pm:
- February 17, 2021 CANCELLED
- May 19, 2021
- September 15, 2021
- Nov. 17, 2021
- Feb. 16, 2022
- May 18, 2022
Members of the CAB are: