Leave a Legacy
Give a Lasting Gift to Public Radio.
Remembering WHQR in your will, trust, or insurance plans provides a lasting legacy to others for years to come. Your gift helps ensure the future of public broadcasting in our region – now more than ever, a valued source of information, inspiration, and entertainment. The WHQR Legacy Society consists of supporters who have made formal provision for WHQR's future in their long-term giving plans.
Leaving a Legacy gift can be done in many ways, some rather uncommon -- see the list below. The most common means are by a simple bequest in your will, trust, or general estate plans. With this type of gift, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that the public service broadcasting you have enjoyed throughout your lifetime will be supported with your legacy gift for generations to come. Insurance plans are also a frequent option, with the station as a beneficiary. You could even qualify for a tax deduction if a payment to the station is designated to purchase such insurance.
How to Proceed with a Legacy Gift
Because such gifts are such a personal matter, we suggest two things:
- Contact Jeff Hunter at 910-343-1640 (or jhunter@whqr.org) to set up a time to talk about the lasting impact of your gift.
- Talk with your financial adviser, attorney, or estate specialist about making a Legacy gift to WHQR through your estate. (Note: Friends of Public Radio, Inc.'s EIN # is 58-1399301)
6 Easy Ways to Make a Legacy Gift to WHQR
Please consider notifying us that WHQR is included in your estate. Sample bequest language: "I give to WHQR, Friends of Public Radio, Inc. in Wilmington, North Carolina, the sum of $___ or ___ percent of my estate, to be used to sustain the mission of WHQR Public Radio."
The station's taxpayer ID number is 58-1399301.
Complete the document below to get started:
Legacy Society Members
- Anonymous (multiple)
- Susan A. Ahern
- Connette Bradley
- Frank & Mary Bradley
- Bob & Patti Bricker
- Cleve & Jenny Callison
- MK Cope
- Beverley Dean
- Beverly J Delmoral
- Jeannie Edens
- Catherine Fort
- Sally & Stephen Fortlouis
- Alfreda Paschall Gee
- Aggie Henriksen
- Jeff & Ellison Hunter
- Lynn Joseph
- Cynthia Kunz
- Bonnie Laserna
- Justine Lerch
- Steve Miller
- Kristine Moore
- Erin & Joe Payne
- Dr. Joe Pawlik
- Jammie Price
- Magda Ratajski
- Marla Rice-Evans
- Robert Roer, Phd
- Jamie Scott
- Bill & Eileen Shober
- Ellen Solomon
- Arwen "Star" Sosa
- William Michael Wilson
- Dona Rita C. Zino