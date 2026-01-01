Give a Lasting Gift to Public Radio.

Remembering WHQR in your will, trust, or insurance plans provides a lasting legacy to others for years to come. Your gift helps ensure the future of public broadcasting in our region – now more than ever, a valued source of information, inspiration, and entertainment. The WHQR Legacy Society consists of supporters who have made formal provision for WHQR's future in their long-term giving plans.

Leaving a Legacy gift can be done in many ways, some rather uncommon -- see the list below. The most common means are by a simple bequest in your will, trust, or general estate plans. With this type of gift, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that the public service broadcasting you have enjoyed throughout your lifetime will be supported with your legacy gift for generations to come. Insurance plans are also a frequent option, with the station as a beneficiary. You could even qualify for a tax deduction if a payment to the station is designated to purchase such insurance.

How to Proceed with a Legacy Gift

Because such gifts are such a personal matter, we suggest two things:



Contact Jeff Hunter at 910-343-1640 (or jhunter@whqr.org) to set up a time to talk about the lasting impact of your gift.

(or jhunter@whqr.org) to set up a time to talk about the lasting impact of your gift. Talk with your financial adviser, attorney, or estate specialist about making a Legacy gift to WHQR through your estate. (Note: Friends of Public Radio, Inc.'s EIN # is 58-1399301)

6 Easy Ways to Make a Legacy Gift to WHQR

1. Bequest through Will

One of the simplest ways is to give of your estate. You can make a gift bequest—after others have been provided for—of a dollar amount, specific property, a percentage of the estate, or the remainder to WHQR/Friends of Public Radio, Inc.

Please consider notifying us that WHQR is included in your estate. Sample bequest language: "I give to WHQR, Friends of Public Radio, Inc. in Wilmington, North Carolina, the sum of $___ or ___ percent of my estate, to be used to sustain the mission of WHQR Public Radio."

The station's taxpayer ID number is 58-1399301.

2. Gift of Real Estate

One of the most overlooked gift forms is real estate. A gift of land, a house, or vacation home is a perfect gift. Your future gift will impact generations of listeners.

3. Retirement Accounts

Retirement Account Funds (IRAs or company plans) beyond the comfortable support of yourself or loved ones may be given (like life insurance proceeds) to WHQR/Friends of Public Radio, Inc. by proper beneficiary designation.

4. Personal Property (Collections-Royalty Rights, etc.):

Gifts of personal property are always welcome, including collections, royalty, and mineral rights.

5. Gift of Life Insurance

A simple way to make a significant gift is to name WHQR/Friends of Public Radio, Inc. as beneficiary to receive all, or a portion of the proceeds of an existing life insurance policy. You will receive a tax deduction for the cash surrender value, thus reducing your tax liability in the year of the gift.

6. Real Estate with Life Tenancy

Receive a substantial income tax deduction by giving (deeding) your home or farm to WHQR/Friends of Public Radio, Inc. now. You continue to live there, maintain the property as usual, and even receive any income it generates. At your death, WHQR/Friends of Public Radio, Inc. will convert your property into cash to support the goals of the campaign.

Complete the document below to get started:

Legacy Society Members

Anonymous (multiple)



Susan A. Ahern

Connette Bradley

Frank & Mary Bradley

Bob & Patti Bricker

Cleve & Jenny Callison

MK Cope

Beverley Dean

Beverly J Delmoral

Jeannie Edens

Catherine Fort

Sally & Stephen Fortlouis

Alfreda Paschall Gee

Aggie Henriksen

Jeff & Ellison Hunter

Lynn Joseph

Cynthia Kunz

Bonnie Laserna

Justine Lerch

Steve Miller

Kristine Moore

Erin & Joe Payne

Dr. Joe Pawlik

Jammie Price

Magda Ratajski

Marla Rice-Evans

Robert Roer, Phd

Jamie Scott

Bill & Eileen Shober

Ellen Solomon

Arwen "Star" Sosa

William Michael Wilson

Dona Rita C. Zino

