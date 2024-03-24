Local Arts
Coverage of emerging and lesser-known artists from around the Cape Fear region.
NC Black Film Festival award winner Chris Everett talks "Wilmington on Fire" and its forthcoming sequelThis week, WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery interviewed Chris Everett — who’s currently working on a sequel to his documentary “Wilmington on Fire,” about the 1898 massacre and coup. This year he was awarded the Trailblazer Award at the North Carolina Black Film Festival, being held this week in Wilmington.
This week, WHQR’s Arts Reporter Demia Avery interviews comedian Meghan Cook. In this excerpt, she talks about overcoming social anxiety, her beginnings in stand-up comedy, and how she'd encourage others to give the art form a try at Dead Crow Comedy in downtown Wilmington.
Actor Irene Santiago talks memorable moments, working as a Puerto Rican in film, and working with at-risk kidsThis week, WHQR’s arts reporter Demia Avery interviewed Irene Santiago — she’s a Wilmington-based actor who has appeared in movies like High School Musical and Iron Man 3, spent time honing her crafts with film greats, and works with at-risk students in Rose Hill, in Duplin County.
This week we introduce our new arts reporter — Demia Avery, who will be covering emerging and lesser-known artists from around the Cape Fear region.Today, Demia interviews Alexis Raeana, a multi-talented artist, former American Idol contestant, and a member of the Lumbee tribe who advocates for indigenous issues.