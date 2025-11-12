WHQR Public Media Wins Six Broadcast Journalism Awards

WHQR took a variety of honors, including Radio Reporter of the Year, at this year's Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Award Ceremony on November 8, 2025.

News Director Ben Schachtman said, "I'm so incredibly proud of my colleagues here in the WHQR newsroom and it's great to see their hard work recognized. It's also very gratifying to have the newsroom as a whole recognized—proof that we can hold our own with bigger outlets and punch above our weight."

“All of us at WHQR are proud that every one of our journalists was honored with an award this year, including Rachel Keith’s Radio Reporter of the Year. WHQR’s is truly an outstanding, award-winning news team, and all of us Cape Fear residents are well served and well informed through their daily journalism,” added Station Manager Kevin Crane.

From the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) WHQR won the following radio awards:

Radio Reporter of the Year

First Place: Rachel Keith

Investigate

First Place: Novant NHRMC investigation – WHQR Public Media, Benjamin Schachtman

Podcast

First Place: Exploring 3 Chambers and what it means to be a Blerd – WHQR Public Media, Aaleah McConnell

Consumer/Economic

Second Place: It’s not too late for New Hanover County property owner – WHQR Public Media, Kelly Kenoyer

Political/Election

Second Place: Why are Brunswick County GOP incumbents skipping candidates debates? WHQR Public Media, Nikolai Mather

Outstanding News Operation

Second Place: WHQR

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 96.7fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

Interviews with WHQR News staff, station manager, and board members and images are available upon request.

