WHQR Strategic Plan 2021

Our Vision

WHQR believes in the power of public radio to help create a stronger, more cohesive and connected community.

Our Mission

To provide news, music, entertainment, to encourage artistic appreciation, and to engage our community while promoting civil discourse.

Strategic Goals

Resilience

Content

Community

Objective - WHQR is dedicated to serving our community now and for generations to come.

Employ active stewardship and sound fiscal management to ensure resiliency going forward

• Establish and monitor accounts appropriately to meet short and long-term needs

• Establish best practices for allocating funds from all sources

• Ensure that annual budget aligns with current strategic plan

Ensure that station staffing and organizational structure provide continuity and meet the evolving needs of our audience

• Develop training and succession plans

• Ensure redundancy and continuity for key station functions

• Align personnel with emerging technologies

Objective: As a media organization WHQR strives to create and deliver high-quality content to those who live in or love the Cape Fear region.

Creation of High-Quality Content

• Expand local news coverage

• Expand regional coverage of arts and culture

• Develop new partnerships to expand the scope of local programing

• Expand the diversity of on-air voices and perspectives

Delivery of High-Quality Content

• Expand and focus listening area to reach new and underserved audiences

• Expand delivery options through technology

• Develop long-term maintenance plan for all content delivery options

Community

Objective: As a community-licensed public radio station WHQR recognizes that the best way to serve our community is to be reflective of our community.

Expand our community of listeners and members

• Develop a comprehensive marketing strategy

• Provide opportunities for connection through a variety of events

• Leverage new and existing partnerships to increase awareness of WHQR

In the belief that diverse perspectives and experiences enrich everyone and enhance the stations relevance and overall quality that we deliver to our audience

• Continue increasing diversity of board, staff and listeners

• Ensure an environment of inclusion and belonging for people with a wide array of backgrounds

• Develop mentoring and training opportunities for all staff and board members

Click to view WHQR's 2017-2020 Strategic Plan.

