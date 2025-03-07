© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Exploring 3 Chambers and what it means to be a Blerd

By Aaleah McConnell
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:43 PM EST
Chris Everett's 3 Chambers Festival proves "Blerd"dom is on the rise!
Aaleah McConnell
Chris Everett, creator of 3 Chambers Fest, presenting the docuseries "Killa Hill" at Jengo's Playhouse on opening night.
Aaleah McConnell
From the left: Killa Hill's Gerald Barclay and Herman Dawson, posing alongside Chris Everett at the opening night afterparty, hosted at Eagle's Dare in Wilmington.
Aaleah McConnell
DJ 9th Prince of the hip-hop group, Killarmy, performing a DJ set at the opening night afterparty of 3 Chambers.
Aaleah McConnell
3 Chambers Festival attendee showing off his Wu-Tang Clan apparel
Aaleah McConnell
Raleigh-based Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team, a collective of martial artists who blend Taekwondo with dance. Members include: Shaun Townsend, Christian Morris, Kaisaan Abdul, Caitlin Longmire, Tosin Adeoti, Imani Bell, and Sage Battle.
Aaleah McConnell
Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team opened up night two of 3 Chambers with a blend of martial arts and hip-hop dance before Shoalin Jazz presented their "Can I Kick It?" series.
Aaleah McConnell
Star of "Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon" and world-renowned martial artist, Taimak, taking photos with fans and signing autographs for the 40th anniversary and "CIKI?" screening of the film.
Aaleah McConnell
North Carolina-based poet El'ja Bowens reciting a poem inspired by the film "The Last Dragon."
Aaleah McConnell
Dj 2-Tone Jones of Shaolin Jazz, presenting their 'Can I Kick It?' screening of "Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon" at 3 Chambers Fest.
Aaleah McConnell
Sage Battle of Raleigh-based Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team posing up front during their routine on night two of the festival.
Aaleah McConnell
Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team opened up night two of 3 Chambers with a blend of martial arts and hip-hop dance before Shoalin Jazz presented their "Can I Kick It?" series.
Aaleah McConnell
Wilmington-based hip-hop group MindsOne on the stage at Waterline Brewery, giving a high-energy performance for 3 Chambers festival g
Aaleah McConnell
Coast 97.3 Program Director and on-air host, DJ Bigg B, spinning records at 3 Chambers' artist showcase.
Aaleah McConnell
North Carolina singer, songwriter and rapper JUSTOMOBBIN after his performance at 3 Chambers. "I'm thankful to everyone who got me here," says the rapper.
Aaleah McConnell
3 Chambers Fest concluded with an Anime night, which featured performances by Kiko Blac and a cosplay competition. Pictured is Pantherz Demo Team in anime cosplays.
Ryan Brown / Courtesy of Chris Everett
3 Chambers Fest concluded with an Anime night, with performances by Kiko Blac (center) and a cosplay competition.
Ryan Brown / Courtesy of Chris Everett

"I'm Blerd all the way," says Chris Everett, a documentarian and creator of 3 Chambers, a festival in Wilmington that brings fans of hip hop, anime, and martial arts together under the umbrella of Blerd-dom. What exactly is a "Blerd"? Listen to find out, as WHQR's Aaleah McConnell gives you a guided tour of the 3 Chambers.

Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at <a href="mailto:amcconnell@whqr.org">amcconnell@whqr.org</a>.
