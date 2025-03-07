Exploring 3 Chambers and what it means to be a Blerd
1 of 17 — 3 chambers poster.jpg
Chris Everett's 3 Chambers Festival proves "Blerd"dom is on the rise!
Aaleah McConnell
2 of 17 — IMG_4086.jpeg
Chris Everett, creator of 3 Chambers fest
Aaleah McConnell
3 of 17 — IMG_4106.jpeg
From the left: Killa Hill's Gerald Barclay and Herman Dawson, posing alongside Chris Everett at the opening night afterparty, hosted at Eagle's Dare in Wilmington.
Aaleah McConnell
4 of 17 — IMG_4103.jpeg
DJ 9th Prince of the hip-hop group, Killarmy, performing a DJ set at the opening night afterparty of 3 Chambers.
Aaleah McConnell
5 of 17 — IMG_4109.jpeg
3 Chambers Festival attendee showing off his Wu-Tang Clan apparel
Aaleah McConnell
6 of 17 — IMG_4239.jpeg
Raleigh-based Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team, a collective of martial artists who blend Taekwondo with dance. Members include: Shaun Townsend, Christian Morris, Kaisaan Abdul, Caitlin Longmire, Tosin Adeoti, Imani Bell, and Sage Battle.
Aaleah McConnell
7 of 17 — IMG_4175.jpeg
Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team opened up night two of 3 Chambers with a blend of martial arts and hip-hop dance before Shoalin Jazz presented their "Can I Kick It?" series.
Aaleah McConnell
8 of 17 — IMG_4228.jpeg
Star of "Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon" and world-renowned martial artist, Taimak, taking photos with fans and signing autographs for the 40th anniversary and "CIKI?" screening of the film.
Aaleah McConnell
9 of 17 — IMG_4257.jpeg
North Carolina-based poet El'ja Bowens reciting a poem inspired by the film "The Last Dragon."
Aaleah McConnell
10 of 17 — IMG_4366.jpeg
Dj 2-Tone Jones of Shaolin Jazz, presenting their 'Can I Kick It?' screening of "Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon" at 3 Chambers Fest.
Aaleah McConnell
11 of 17 — IMG_4345.jpeg
Sage Battle of Raleigh-based Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team posing up front during their routine on night two of the festival.
Aaleah McConnell
12 of 17 — IMG_4287.jpeg
Pantherz Martial Arts Demonstration Team opened up night two of 3 Chambers with a blend of martial arts and hip-hop dance before Shoalin Jazz presented their "Can I Kick It?" series.
Aaleah McConnell
13 of 17 — IMG_4476.jpeg
Wilmington-based hip-hop group MindsOne on the stage at Waterline Brewery, giving a high-energy performance for 3 Chambers festival goers
Aaleah McConnell
14 of 17 — IMG_4426.jpeg
Coast 97.3 Program Director and on-air host, DJ Bigg B, spinning records at 3 Chambers' artist showcase.
Aaleah McConnell
15 of 17 — IMG_4488.jpeg
North Carolina singer, songwriter and rapper JUSTOMOBBIN after his performance at 3 Chambers. "I'm thankful to everyone who got me here," says the rapper.
Aaleah McConnell
16 of 17 — 3chambers day 4-17.jpg
3 Chambers Fest concluded with an Anime night, which featured performances by Kiko Blac and a cosplay competition. Pictured is Pantherz Demo Team in anime cosplays.
Ryan Brown / Courtesy of Chris Everett
17 of 17 — 3chambers day 4-18.jpg
3 Chambers Fest concluded with an Anime night, with performances by Kiko Blac (center) and a cosplay competition.
Ryan Brown / Courtesy of Chris Everett