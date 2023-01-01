Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can I find out what piece is playing (or was played) on Classical HQR?

A: Go to the WHQR website. Click on Classical HQR. Today's program listing comes up. Click on "Playlist" to the right of the program name. To find what was playing on another day, click the right or left arrows in the date field at the top of the program listing.

You can also see playlists on our daily or weekly 92.7fm program guide.

Q: How can I find out what piece is playing (or was played) on Smooth Landing, Soup to Nuts, Magnolia Fatback Hour, or other radio shows?

You can see the playlists on each show's respective pages by clicking the show's name on our 91.3fm program guide.

Q: How can I pitch a story for WHQR news staff to cover?

You can send story ideas or questions to staffnews@whqr.org, and if our reporters are interested in covering it, they may do so!

Q: How do I set up my Day Sponsorship?

There are three ways to set up your day sponsorship:



We send day sponsor sheets via the mail with your tax receipt, along with a return envelope.

You are welcome to email memberservices@whqr.org

You can call the Development Associate, Sharpe Williams, at (910)343-1640 x:203

Please make sure to read our day sponsor guidelines for format help and policies.

Q: How do I promote my event on WHQR?

Our Cultural Calendar is a free service that lists upcoming events on our website. Events may be entered at any time, though may take up to three days to appear on the calendar. Once on the page, click “submit an event” in the upper right. It may also be suitable for Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy, our weekly arts and culture feature. Find out more information about Around Town.

While we do not provide commercial advertising, our underwriting program does provide scheduled announcements on the air in exchange for a contribution – it’s a unique way to market your event. Contact our underwriting representative Jeff Hunter at jhunter@whqr.org .

Q: How do I get to be on Soup to Nuts Live?

If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc.

