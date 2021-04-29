Submit An Event

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Local
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
THE WEEKLY
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
THE WEEKLY
National / NPR
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
ClassicalHQR
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Classical Music with Jemila Ericson
Classical HQR with Pat Marriott
Evening Concert with Pat Marriott
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Classical Music with Jemila Ericson
Classical HQR with Pat Marriott
Evening Concert with Pat Marriott
Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Bottega Live
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Bottega Live
Culture
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
Programs
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
About WHQR
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2017 - 2020
EEO Reports
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2017 - 2020
EEO Reports
Support
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
HQR News 91.3
On Air
Now Playing
ClassicalHQR 92.7
All Streams
Home
Local
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
THE WEEKLY
Local News
CoastLine
The Newsroom
THE WEEKLY
National / NPR
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
All Things Considered
Morning Edition
Weekend Edition
National News
ClassicalHQR
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Classical Music with Jemila Ericson
Classical HQR with Pat Marriott
Evening Concert with Pat Marriott
ClassicalHQR Schedule
Classical Music with Jemila Ericson
Classical HQR with Pat Marriott
Evening Concert with Pat Marriott
Music
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Bottega Live
Programs
Reviews & News
Soup to Nuts Live!
A Little Lunch Music
Bottega Live
Culture
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
Cultural Calendar
Around Town With Rhonda Bellamy
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Prologue
The MC Erny Gallery
Programs
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
News/Talk
Entertainment
HQR News Schedule
About WHQR
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2017 - 2020
EEO Reports
WHQR's Story
Staff
Contact Us
Employment
WHQR Boards
Telling Public Radio's Story
WHQR Financial Documents
WHQR Strategic Plan 2017 - 2020
EEO Reports
Support
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Donate to WHQR
Become a Day Sponsor
Leave a Legacy
Join our Leadership Circle
WHQR Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Donate a Vehicle
Matching Gifts
Submit An Event
Event Title
*
Venue Information
Venue Name
*
Street Address
City
State
Select
Alabama
Alaska
American Samoa
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Federated States of Micronesia
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Marshall Islands
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Northern Mariana Islands
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Palau
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virgin Islands
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Unknown
Zip
Venue Email
Venue Phone
Venue Website
General Information
One Time Event
Recurring Event
Event Date
*
Start Time
*
End Time
Repeats Daily
Repeats Weekly
Repeats Monthly
Start Date
*
End Date
Start Time
*
End Time
Start Date
*
End Date
Interval (Every # Of Weeks)
*
Select
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Day
*
Select
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Start Time
*
End Time
Start Date
*
End Date
Start Time
*
End Time
Frequency
*
Select
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Last
Day Of Week
*
Select
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Every Number Of Months
*
Select
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Select Category
*
Art & Museum Exhibits
Benefit/Fundraiser
Charity & Outreach
Classes/Workshops
Community Events
Concert
Culinary Arts
Fairs & Festivals
Festival
Film
Kids & Family
Lecture
Literary
Live Music: All
Live Music: Alternative
Live Music: Folk
Misc.
Panel Discussion
Performance
Play
Theater & Dance: All
Theater & Dance: Plays
You can select up to 3 categories.
Event Description
Event Image
Images should be at least 300px x 300px and no bigger than 2000px x 2000px.
Ticketing Information
Price / Price Range
This is a free event
Additional Pricing Information
Ticketing Website
Presenting Organization
Presenting Organization Name
Organization Email
Organization Phone
Organization Website
Designation
N/A
Not For Profit
For Profit
Artist Information
Artist Name
Artist Email
Artist Website
Your Information
We ask for this information so that we can contact you with questions about the event, if necessary. We will not display any of your information on our site.
Your Name
Your Email
*
I am submitting this form as...
*
Select
A Listener
A Venue
An Artist
A Promoter
Submit Event