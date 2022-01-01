WHQR Public Media Editorial Policy

WHQR Public Media's mission is to offer news, music, entertainment, and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse. In partnership with NPR and NPR member stations, WHQR aims to create a more informed public, one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and culture in the Cape Fear region, the United States, and across the globe. To this end, WHQR reports, produces, acquires, and distributes news, information, and other content that meet the highest standards of public service in journalism and cultural expression.

WHQR Public Media’s work, whether on the air, online, through podcasts, video, or in any other form, aspires to the heights of public service. We take seriously our democratic role as watchdogs, holding the powerful accountable as we hold ourselves to the core principles of honesty, integrity, independence, accuracy, contextual truth, transparency, respect, and fairness for the people we serve and the people we cover. We know that truth is not possible without the active pursuit of a diversity of voices, especially those most at risk of being left out.

NPR, NPR partner, and NPR-member station content

WHQR News routinely features work, online and on air, from NPR-member stations around North Carolina. As a general practice, WHQR accedes to the editorial judgment of our fellow affiliates around the state. We also collaborate and share resources with these stations. Questions, comments, or concerns about content from our fellow member stations should be directed here.

WHQR also features regular programming from NPR, PRX, American Public Media, and the BBC and accedes to their editorial judgment. NPR, APM, and BBC each have their own editorial standards, and questions, comments, or concerns about this content should be sent to the respective organization:

Local media collaborations and partnerships

WHQR supports collaborative work among journalists in and outside of the network of affiliated NPR stations. Editorial partnerships and creative collaborations expand WHQR’s capacity to serve the public, add to the perspectives we share with our audiences, and enhance the timeliness and relevance of our work. WHQR will publish and broadcast work reported by or in collaboration with non-NPR affiliated outlets after in-house editorial review.