Endowment & Other Ways to Give

The WHQR Endowment

In 2022, the Board of Directors of Friends of Public Radio, WHQR was proud to establish an Endowment to underpin the long-term viability of public media in Southeastern North Carolina. The Endowment will establish a stable and enduring source of future income, allowing us to fulfill our mission for the benefit of generations to come.

Your gifts specifically to the Endowment are especially valuable and appreciated, allowing us to invest together for the long-term. Please contact us for more information and allow us to facilitate your contribution to this important element of our future success.

Stock Gifts

Gifts of appreciated stock, bonds, or mutual funds to WHQR may offer considerable tax advantages. Securities held for more than one year may provide a twofold tax benefit creating an income tax deduction and the avoidance of a capital gains tax that may have been due upon sale. Please consult your tax professional.

IRA Required Mandatory Distribution

Last year, the RMD age increased from 70½ to 72 as a result of the Setting Every Community Up for Security Enhancement (SECURE) Act, and RMDs were waived by the CARES Act. The temporary waiver applied to:

2020 RMDs from traditional IRAs, inherited IRAs, and employer-sponsored plans.

2019 RMDs due by April 1, 2020, for individuals who turned 70½ in 2019 and didn’t take their RMDs before January 1, 2020.

There is no longer an RMD waiver for 2021. As a result, anyone age 72 or older as of December 31, 2021, must take their RMD by year-end to avoid the 50% penalty―unless this is their first RMD, in which case they have until April 1, 2022. (source: Vanguard)

Qualified Charitable Donation

A QCD is a direct transfer of funds from your IRA custodian, payable to a qualified charity. QCDs can be counted toward satisfying your required minimum distributions (RMDs) for the year, as long as certain rules are met.

In addition to the benefits of giving to charity, a QCD excludes the amount donated from taxable income, which is unlike regular withdrawals from an IRA. Keeping your taxable income lower may reduce the impact to certain tax credits and deductions, including Social Security and Medicare.

Also, QCDs don't require that you itemize, which due to the recent tax law changes, means you may decide to take advantage of the higher standard deduction, but still use a QCD for charitable giving. (source: Fidelity)

