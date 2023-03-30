FAQ: What is WHQR Presents... and how can I get involved?

Q. What is WHQR Presents?

A. WHQR Presents is a new feature intended to share the great work of residents in the Cape Fear Region. Tons of creatives, thinkers, academics, and other interesting people create podcasts and audio work in the region, and we will showcase that work under our umbrella.

Q. What kind of work will WHQR showcase?

A. We’ll bring work to our listeners that fits our criteria for quality, public interest, and viewpoint diversity. No one show will have every episode aired.

Q. Are you endorsing views by sharing these podcasts?

A. No. WHQR does not extend editorial control over these content creators, and any podcasts shared are independent of the station.

Q. How can my work be showcased?

A. We accept submissions and will decide whether to include an episode on our podcast feed based on a range of criteria. Some elements we’ll consider are quality, public interest, unique audience appeal, and format. We will not include any explicitly political podcasts or episodes that include party politics or endorsements. You can submit individual episodes to staffnews@whqr.org , with the subject line: WHQR Presents Submission.

Q. Some of the podcasts say they were recorded in WHQR’s studios. Is that true?

A. It is true! WHQR has supported the launch of certain podcasts that did not already have access to equipment, but whose hosts had interesting perspectives to share. WHQR will incubate new podcasts based on our own capacity and the strength of the pitches.