© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where Are They Now: WHQR/UNCW Fellows

For nearly 15 years, WHQR and the UNCW Graduate School have partnered to create four WHQR Fellowships - opportunities for students to work and learn in the fast-paced environment of radio and new media. In this series, we'll catch up with some of them and see where they are now.