"Where Are They Now?" Featuring Fidias Reyes

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
Fidias Reyes is UNCW's Cultural Arts Artist Services and Residency Manager.
Fidias Reyes is UNCW's Cultural Arts Artist Services and Residency Manager. PHOTO BY: JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW
PHOTO BY:JEFF JANOWSKI/UNCW
2 of 3  — Virgil Wade, Santana Wade and Fidias Reyes at a Soup to Nuts event
3 of 3  — Virgil Wade and Fidias Reyes

In this series, we're catching up with some of the UNCW/WHQR past Graduate Fellows.

Next up is Fidias Reyes, who was the Operations Fellow for two years.

What is/are your job title(s) and role(s) now?

UNCW's Office of the Arts, Director of Arts Engagement

What was your position at WHQR and how long were you here?

Operations Graduate Fellow. I was with HQR for 2 years.

What school were you in and what was your degree at UNCW?

Master's in Public Administration (MPA) with a concentration in Nonprofit Management.

What do you remember most about your time at HQR? 

I loved working with George Scheibner—he taught me how to perfect my announcements. He would say, "smile when you're recording your announcements," because even though it's radio, listeners can “hear” your smile. It strengthens your connection to them.

Any funny or exceptional memory or experience you can share?

I always looked forward to setting up the gallery for Soup To Nuts. George and Lan scheduled some really talented musicians to perform, and those evenings were full of fun, laughs, and great music. Weeks later when HQR would release the recording, I’d be driving home and would get to relive the whole experience.

How did your WHQR/UNCW fellowship impact your future and where you are now?

HQR is a community space where artists, activists, entrepreneurs, public servants, families, and students all meet and collaborate to improve our community. HQR is committed to creating a platform where people can share their knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life of all Wilmingtonians; that commitment to the community drives my decision-making in my current role.

Where Are They Now: WHQR/UNCW Fellows
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
