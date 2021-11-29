© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
"Where Are They Now?" Featuring Madeline Hanley

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 29, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST
1 of 3  — Madeline and Peter.JPG
Madeline with a cutout of Wait Wait's Peter Sagal
2 of 3  — HQR Birthday Party.jpg
Madeline, Mary, and Katelyn at WHQR's birthday party
3 of 3  — Science Kit Distribution at the Museum.jpg
Madeline and coworkers at science kit distribution at the science museum

What is your job title and role now?

In my current role I am the Membership Associate at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, NC. I work with the database, development, and marketing teams to help run the museum!

What was your position at WHQR and how long were you here?

At WHQR, I was the Development and Membership Fellow. I worked at the station from 2016-2019, all three years of my graduate program.

What school were you in and what was your degree?

I attended UNCW for my MFA in Creative Writing. My concentration was non-fiction.

What do you remember most about your time at HQR?

WHQR was my home away from home for my years working there. I loved the office Mary and I shared, with it’s movie posters and cardboard cutouts of NPR talent. I was extremely lucky, two of my best friends were also graduate fellows during my time at the station. I could often be found speed-walking through the halls with stacks of envelopes, when I wasn’t at my desk listening to classical HQR as I worked. I grew to know so many people and really felt like I was a part of the fabric of the community. I distinctly recall the excitement I felt each time a new show was hung up in the gallery or when it came time to put name-tags together for an event. It was a truly special time in my life.

Any funny or exceptional memory or experience you can share?

I sprained my ankle in the middle of the pledge drive and had to use crutches around the pledge room. The volunteer group at the time was a group of Buddhists who helped me ice down my ankle and book my x-ray appointment. I was so lucky to have their help!

How did your fellowship impact your future and where you are now?

Working at the station helped me realize that I wanted to work in the non-profit field, in a small close-knit environment where the staff really gets to know each other. It also showed me that I want to always try to better the community where I work. In my current role, I try to follow the example of Mary Bradley by being committed to the members of the Museum and their needs.

Anything else you'd like to add?

I would love to come back to Wilmington to attend 4th Friday gallery night! The artwork I purchased from the gallery over the years is particularly special to me because it hung on those walls.

Where Are They Now: WHQR/UNCW Fellows
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
