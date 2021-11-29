"Where Are They Now?" Featuring Madeline Hanley

What is your job title and role now?

In my current role I am the Membership Associate at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, NC. I work with the database, development, and marketing teams to help run the museum!

What was your position at WHQR and how long were you here?

At WHQR, I was the Development and Membership Fellow. I worked at the station from 2016-2019, all three years of my graduate program.

What school were you in and what was your degree?

I attended UNCW for my MFA in Creative Writing. My concentration was non-fiction.

What do you remember most about your time at HQR?

WHQR was my home away from home for my years working there. I loved the office Mary and I shared, with it’s movie posters and cardboard cutouts of NPR talent. I was extremely lucky, two of my best friends were also graduate fellows during my time at the station. I could often be found speed-walking through the halls with stacks of envelopes, when I wasn’t at my desk listening to classical HQR as I worked. I grew to know so many people and really felt like I was a part of the fabric of the community. I distinctly recall the excitement I felt each time a new show was hung up in the gallery or when it came time to put name-tags together for an event. It was a truly special time in my life.

Any funny or exceptional memory or experience you can share?

I sprained my ankle in the middle of the pledge drive and had to use crutches around the pledge room. The volunteer group at the time was a group of Buddhists who helped me ice down my ankle and book my x-ray appointment. I was so lucky to have their help!

How did your fellowship impact your future and where you are now?

Working at the station helped me realize that I wanted to work in the non-profit field, in a small close-knit environment where the staff really gets to know each other. It also showed me that I want to always try to better the community where I work. In my current role, I try to follow the example of Mary Bradley by being committed to the members of the Museum and their needs.

Anything else you'd like to add?

I would love to come back to Wilmington to attend 4th Friday gallery night! The artwork I purchased from the gallery over the years is particularly special to me because it hung on those walls.