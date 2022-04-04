"Where Are They Now?" Featuring Alexa Doran

What is/are your job title(s) and role(s) now?

I have three job title/roles now:

Visiting Teaching Faculty at Florida State University

Adjunct Faculty at Tallahassee Community College

Writing Assessment Specialist for OnRamps

What was your position at WHQR and how long were you here?

Webmaster, 1 Year

What school were you in and what was your degree at UNCW?

Creative Writing: Poetry, MFA

What do you remember most about your time at HQR?

The volunteers! The kindest people I've ever met. Lindsay, Marvin, Laurie to name a few...

Any funny or exceptional memory or experience you can share?

I'm not sure about funny, but I had plenty of exceptional experiences - meeting Cokie Roberts, all of the Soup to Nuts events, and the exceptional care I received while pregnant from Mary, Cleve, Barbara, and Gina.

How did your WHQR/UNCW fellowship impact your future and where you are now?

Well, for one thing I will always be a diehard public radio fan. But it was also a source of confidence - I loved the chance to interact with the public at the many well-orchestrated events like the 30th Anniversary Party and the pledge drives (especially ones with Barbara).

