North Carolina News
News from our fellow NPR affiliate sites around North Carolina: WFAE in Charlotte, WUNC in the triangle, WFDD in the triad, and BPR in Asheville. Plus, reports from the NC Newsroom.
Gov. Josh Stein called the legislation "unconstitutional" because it directs sheriffs to hold people for ICE 48 hours beyond when they'd otherwise be released.
Scattered storms and muggy nights continue across Western North Carolina as forecasters eye a weekend cooldown.
The two-term governor, a Democrat, has long been expected to seek the seat being vacated by Sen. Thom Tillis.
A recent Mecklenburg County survey found that more people are living on the streets now than at any time since 2010. In part one of WFAE’s series, we spoke to those people and covered the death of a man who was living on the streets until he was found dead in uptown. In part two, WFAE looks at how the county and shelter programs are responding to this complex challenge.
The North Carolina General Assembly is expected to vote on a veto override for two immigration bills this week. Gov. Josh Stein vetoed them last month.
The former governor's remarks were Cooper's first time speaking publicly since news of his Senate campaign broke and come just days before he's expected to formally announce.
This weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. For many, this will mean flocking to spraygrounds and pools, or just staying indoors. However, many workers and unhoused people won’t have a choice about braving the high heat.
The newly-released figures provide further insight into the historic storm’s impact on Western North Carolina.
A new exhibit is opening next weekend at the Mint Museum Randolph, exploring santos de palo, a Puerto Rican art form.
As ADA turns 35, some say there is much left to be done to improve accessibility for those with disabilitiesThe Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 35 years ago -- on July 26, 1990 -- by President George H.W. Bush. It prohibits discrimination based on disability in various areas of public life and requires communities large and small to make sure public buildings, streets, sidewalks and services are accessible to all.
The communities were among the most affected by road damage and include Gerton, Bat Cave and Chimney Rock.
The only remaining wild red wolves live in a five-county region in northeastern North Carolina. They are threatened by poaching and, increasingly, by vehicle strikes.