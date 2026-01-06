Winston-Salem to fine drivers for street parking oversize vehicles

Drivers who park large trucks or RVs on city streets in Winston-Salem will now face financial penalties.

City officials say they have received persistent complaints about oversized vehicles parking on residential streets that are not designed to accommodate them, raising safety concerns.

While city code already prohibits the practice, Winston-Salem Transportation Manager Reid Hutchins says enforcement has been difficult without the ability to issue fines.

“We've got a lot of feedback saying, ‘Okay, we're seeing this as an issue, but we don't have any teeth in the game,’” Hutchins said.

To address that, the city council voted Monday to approve a new $50 penalty for oversize vehicle parking violations. Under the ordinance, drivers can be fined for parking vehicles that are more than 80 inches wide or longer than 30 feet on city streets, unless they are actively loading or unloading.

Repeated violations will result in repeated fines, but not towing — city officials say they don’t have the resources for that.