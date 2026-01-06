Three measles cases confirmed in Buncombe County as officials track chickenpox and whooping cough

Health officials in Buncombe County are responding to three confirmed cases of measles, while also managing ongoing outbreaks of chickenpox and whooping cough, mostly affecting children.

County officials said the three measles cases involve siblings living in the same household. The family had traveled to Spartanburg County, South Carolina, where a large measles outbreak is under way. The visit was about one to two weeks before the children became sick.

The Buncombe County cases follow a measles case confirmed last week in Polk County , which state health officials have also linked to recent travel to South Carolina.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Ellis Matheson, Buncombe County public health director, said the overlap of illnesses is stretching public health resources, with nurses conducting case investigations and contact tracing across schools, hospitals and households.

“We are seeing multiple diseases transmitting at once,” Matheson said. “That is why knowing your immunity status and being up to date on vaccines matters, not just for individuals but for the whole community.”

Measles

Matheson said the only exposure site identified so far in Buncombe County is the Mission Hospital emergency department waiting room between 2-6:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Officials urged anyone who believes they may have been exposed not to go to the emergency department or a medical clinic without calling ahead. Instead, people should contact Buncombe County Public Health at 828-250-6100 to speak with a communicable disease nurse.

Health officials said they are not releasing additional details, including the names of schools or other locations, to protect the family’s privacy. The Mission Hospital emergency department waiting room is the only exposure site that has been identified so far.

Measles often begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed several days later by a rash. People can spread the virus before the rash appears, which is why officials are urging people to call for guidance rather than showing up at a medical facility without notice.

Health officials are urging residents to review their immunization records or contact a health care provider to make sure they are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide strong protection. People are generally considered immune if they were born before 1957, are vaccinated, or have laboratory proof of immunity.

Chickenpox (varicella)

Buncombe County is also experiencing a community outbreak of chickenpox , also known as varicella.

Matheson said 89 cases of chickenpox have been identified among Buncombe County residents since the start of the outbreak. One school is currently in outbreak status, meaning students and staff who are not immune are excluded from school through Monday, Jan. 12.

Chickenpox typically causes an itchy, blister-like rash, along with fever and fatigue, and spreads easily among people who are not immune, particularly in school settings.

County health officials warned in November that chickenpox cases were increasing across the county, particularly in communities and schools with lower vaccination rates.

Whooping cough (pertussis)

Health officials are also tracking a community outbreak of whooping cough , also known as pertussis.

Matheson said 25 cases are linked to outbreaks in two school districts. At this time, no students or staff are excluded from school because of pertussis.

Whooping cough often begins with cold-like symptoms, followed by severe coughing fits that can last for weeks and are especially dangerous for infants.

What health officials are urging now

Health officials emphasized that measles, chickenpox and whooping cough are vaccine-preventable diseases. They urged residents to review their immunity status and make sure they are up to date on recommended vaccines, including those for measles, chickenpox and pertussis, as well as flu and COVID.

“As a nurse and a mother, I have seen what these diseases can do,” Matheson said. “Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have to keep children from becoming seriously ill.”