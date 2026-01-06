© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic Bethabara Park ends its community garden program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM EST
Gardener with wheelbarrow filled with gourds.
Courtesy Becky Brown
Delia Escarlon is a volunteer gardener at the Bethabara Community Garden in Winston-Salem.

In Winston-Salem, the Historic Bethabara Park Board of Trustees has decided to end its Community Garden Program.

A leaking irrigation system in need of repair, wildlife and local visitors pilfering plots and a drop in upkeep standards are among the reasons listed in the Board’s email announcement.

Bethabara Community Garden
Courtesy Becky Brown
Historic Bethabara's Community Garden plot was first used by Moravian settlers in the 1700s.

For years, volunteer gardening enthusiasts have grown vegetables, herbs and flowers in the same space tilled by Moravian settlers nearly 300 years ago. Eighty-two-year-old Becky Brown says it’s a real loss.

She says she enjoys the walks to and from the garden, the Zen of pulling weeds, and the camaraderie.
 
"It's a community — the gardeners see each other, talk to each other — and it's a wonderful place because we don't see each other except in the garden, we tell each other things that we wouldn't tell other people," says Brown. "Two of the women in the last couple of years have lost husbands. Things like that that just bond us." 

The Board is currently planning a new, more sustainable model run by park officials. The deadline for removing dead produce, plants, and weeds is this Saturday, Jan. 10. Gardeners who planted a winter garden can continue until those crops are harvested, with a cutoff date of Mar. 31, 2026.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford