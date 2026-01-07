© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local group holds candlelight vigil in Greensboro for fifth anniversary of Jan. 6

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 7, 2026 at 8:10 AM EST
A photo of State Sen. Michael Garrett speaking at a candlelight vigil for Jan. 6
1 of 3  — Michael Garrett-01.jpg
State Sen. Michael Garrett speaks at a candlelight vigil to commemorate Jan. 6.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of a person holding a sign that says remember Jan. 6.
2 of 3  — Remember Jan. 6 sign.jpg
An attendee holds a sign at the vigil.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of people gathered in downtown Greensboro for a candlelight vigil to commemorate Jan. 6.
3 of 3  — IMG_0505.jpg
More than 50 people gathered for the candlelight vigil to commemorate Jan. 6.
DJ Simmons / WFDD

Indivisible Guilford County held a candlelight vigil in downtown Greensboro on Tuesday to mark five years since a mob stormed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

Around 50 people gathered in front of the Melvin Municipal Building. The vigil honored the Capitol police who faced President Donald Trump’s supporters, aiming to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

State Sen. Michael Garrett, a Guilford County Democrat, connected the day to some of the nation’s most challenging moments in its history.

“We are the keepers of that memory now. We are the witnesses who saw it with our own eyes. We know what happened. We know what it meant, and we will not let them erase it,” Garrett said.

President Trump issued a sweeping pardon last year for all those convicted of offenses related to the events of Jan. 6.
