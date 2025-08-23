"Learn by playing and play by acting”: LJ Woodard on the evolution of The Performance Club

From LJ Woodard's site:

LJ Woodard created the Performance Club back in 2005 as an after school program at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School where kids could meet up to sing, dance, act, play improv games and rehearse for shows to present to the school! The Performance Club entertained PTA meetings, Fall Festivals, Spring Flings and in doing so, helped raise funds for the school! Soon, other schools began to request the Performance Club (Ogden Elementary, Forest Hills, Coastal Prep, Topsail North Elementary, St. Mark, Cape Fear Academy). And eventually other organizations contracted the Performance Club to bring the performance fun ...like the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation, Surf City Community Center, 21st Century Learning, JDRF, Communities in Schools, the Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts and the Carousel Center.

Performance Club is geared to empower kids thru performance! Whether it's finding their voice or exploring different characters, Performance Club gives kids the freedom to perform in a safe environment, free of judgment with a ton of room to "play"!!! And now with the creation of PCTC (Performance Club Theatre Company), our non-profit arm, lead by our Executive Director, Tre’ Ricanek, the opportunities for youth to participate in the arts will become even more available to youth in our community.

Performance Club Kids have gone on to do television, film and local community theater with Thalian Association, Panache Theatrical Productions, Opera House Theater Company , City Stage, Flat Rock Playhouse....and even Broadway!

As the CEO & Artistic Director of the Performance Club, LJ Woodard teaches over 400 students/year in after school programs, summers camps and semi professional productions at her favorite venue, Thalian Hall's Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre! She is a professional Actor (SAG) who has taken all her experience in television and film from New York, London to Los Angeles and created Wilmington's only studio theater for young actors! LJ teaches all aspects of performance from improvisation, theater, voice, comedy, scene study and movement. Her motto is, "we learn by playing and play by acting" with clear rules that promote positivity!

Raised in Southern California, her mother (Beatrice Lily) was a Talent Agent where she developed an extensive resume in commercials, television and film - all before the age of 12! She has an empathy for young performers and loves to see them succeed. She also works as an "On Set" Youth Acting Coach for local television and film projects. She knows how to get kids to deliver in front of the camera with her fun and playful style while also supporting the production in making sure that there’s a clear vision between what writers and producers are hoping to achieve.

Whether you love the stage, need to build up self confidence or want to pursue acting professionally...the Performance Club has a class for you in a positive space.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.