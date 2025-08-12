Taylor Bryant, aka TaterPop: Singer, Songwriter, One-Man Throwback Party

You can find more information about Bryant here. Contributed bio, below:

Taylor Bryant, known on stage as TaterPop, is a dynamic singer-songwriter whose one-man show is a vibrant journey through decades of music—with a twist of goofball charm. Blending genres like disco, '80s pop, new wave, '90s pop/rock, and classic rock, TaterPop delivers nostalgic hits and original tunes with infectious energy and playful banter that gets the whole crowd involved.

Whether he's lighting up the stage at hotspots like Putter Pub, Seawitch Tiki Bar, or MadKatz, Taylor brings big vibes and even bigger personality. With a voice made for singalongs and a stage presence that refuses to be ignored, TaterPop turns every show into a feel-good celebration.

Equal parts entertainer and musical time traveler, TaterPop isn’t afraid to mix Ricky Martin with Billy Idol—or throw in an original track that sounds like it rolled straight off a cassette tape from your favorite decade.

So bring your dancing shoes and your sense of humor—TaterPop is here to make you groove, laugh, and sing your heart out.

