Heather Wilson and Ben Billingsley on the Cameron Art Museum's newest exhibitions

Heather Wilson is the CEO of the Cameron Art Museum (CAM). Ben Billingsley is an associate curator and instructor.

The opening night social for the CAM's two newest exhibits is Friday, November 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a local distillery tasting, food, and Fort Lowell Records will spin a music set in the galleria. You’ll hear some tunes from the EP This Water is Life, which highlights new hip-hop/ indie rock music from artists in Southeastern North Carolina. Music fuses with the art and our universal need for water.

The two exhibitions are Cameron Art Museum: The Collection and From Mountains to Sea. These exhibitions showcase the breadth of North Carolina art, from Romare Bearden to contemporary voices of the western mountains. CAM also invites guests into the contemplative space of Living Waters, an installation that calls us to consider the fundamental significance of water to human life.

