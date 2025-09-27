Actress, singer, and voice artist Heather Setlzer on her acting career and Wilmington's theater scene

You can find Heather Setzler's bio here.

Heather Setzler started her career in news in 1999, when she graduated from Winthrop University and began an internship at WSOC in Charlotte. From there she was promoted to associate producer, then news producer. During that time, Heather won a MidSouth Regional Emmy for her 6:00 weekend newscast on the Columbia shuttle crash on February 1, 2003. Heather decided to move to the beautiful, charming city of Wilmington in 2003. She is a former employer of WECT as a producer, then quickly promoted to executive producer. In 2009, she was part of a Raycom Leadership Team to enhance managerial skills. Heather enjoys bringing more attention to the area's vast cultural arts through her First Act segment each week. She was honored to receive an Outstanding Service to the Theater Community award from Thalian Association. Heather also enjoys performing and has been seen on stage in dozens of local productions, including Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Legally Blonde, The Man of La Mancha, Into the Woods and Assassins for which she won a 2014 Wilmington Star News Award for her portrayal of Sara Jane Moore. She was born in Syracuse, NY but was raised a Southern girl in Newberry, SC. She married her best friend and co-star Jason Aycock in April 2012. They have one child, a cat named Sydney.

