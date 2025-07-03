Kaleb Edward Edley on acting, teaching, and finding inspiration

From Edley's website:

Kaleb Edward Edley is an actor, writer, director, and educator based in North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master’s Degree in Acting from the University of South Carolina.

Kaleb has performed with a variety of professional companies, including The Texas Shakespeare Festival, Theatre South Carolina, P3/East, and Opera House Theatre Company. His on-camera work includes commercial appearances for major brands such as Fortnite, ESPN, and AvidXchange. Dedicated to storytelling across stage and screen, Kaleb brings depth, versatility, and a collaborative spirit to every project he takes on.

In addition to his work as a performer, Kaleb has taught acting at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the University of South Carolina. He also offers private coaching in acting, monologue preparation, and audition technique.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.