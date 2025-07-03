© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Kaleb Edward Edley on acting, teaching, and finding inspiration

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
Kaleb Edward Edley, a Wilmington-based actor, writer, director, and educator.
Contributed
Kaleb Edward Edley, a Wilmington-based actor, writer, director, and educator.

WHQR’s arts reporter Demia Avery sat down with Kaleb Edward Edley, a Wilmington-based actor, writer, director, and educator. Edley talked about getting into acting, what he loves about teaching the craft, and his most recent projects.

From Edley's website:

Kaleb Edward Edley is an actor, writer, director, and educator based in North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Master’s Degree in Acting from the University of South Carolina.

Kaleb has performed with a variety of professional companies, including The Texas Shakespeare Festival, Theatre South Carolina, P3/East, and Opera House Theatre Company. His on-camera work includes commercial appearances for major brands such as Fortnite, ESPN, and AvidXchange. Dedicated to storytelling across stage and screen, Kaleb brings depth, versatility, and a collaborative spirit to every project he takes on.

In addition to his work as a performer, Kaleb has taught acting at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the University of South Carolina. He also offers private coaching in acting, monologue preparation, and audition technique.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

See stories by Demia Avery