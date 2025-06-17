© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Calvin Rowell Jr. on balancing his roles as actor and firefighter

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
Calvin Rowell, Jr.
Calvin Rowell, Jr.

WHQR's Arts Reporter Demia Avery sat down with Wilmington-based actor and firefighter Calvin Rowell, Jr. to talk about getting into acting, balancing an actor's life with firefighting, and what lessons he's brought from the firehouse to the theater.

Calvin Rowell, Jr. is an actor and Wilmington, North Carolina native who also serves as an engineer with the Wilmington Fire Department, where he has worked for 12 years. Now signed with Atlanta Models and Talent, Calvin is determined to grow his career as a performer. In 2024, he appeared in his first theater production, Death of a Salesman, at Wilmington’s historic Thalian Hall — a performance that earned him a nomination for Best Newcomer. He is passionate about pursuing his creative dreams while remaining deeply committed to serving his community — balancing both worlds with drive, heart, and discipline.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.

Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

