Calvin Rowell Jr. on balancing his roles as actor and firefighter

Calvin Rowell, Jr. is an actor and Wilmington, North Carolina native who also serves as an engineer with the Wilmington Fire Department, where he has worked for 12 years. Now signed with Atlanta Models and Talent, Calvin is determined to grow his career as a performer. In 2024, he appeared in his first theater production, Death of a Salesman, at Wilmington’s historic Thalian Hall — a performance that earned him a nomination for Best Newcomer. He is passionate about pursuing his creative dreams while remaining deeply committed to serving his community — balancing both worlds with drive, heart, and discipline.

