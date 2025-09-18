Grammy-nominated artist Damion Murrill on his family's musical journey and empowering the next generation

From Damion Murrill's website:

Some artists are sprinkled with musical talent and others seem to have been saturated. Divinity Music Group Recording Artist Damion Murrill clearly is dripping with the oil of God when it comes to the gift of music. Blessed with the ability to play, sing, write and produce, he is a quadruple threat. As a member of the renowned Murrill family, son of Bishop & Evangelist Murrill, he was introduced to music at home. But an introduction to GRAMMY Award Winner Donald Lawrence and the subsequent release of his family’s CD, Family Prayer, catapulted this North Carolina-based family to the stratosphere with Billboard charting hits, GRAMMY and Stellar Award Nominations and national notoriety. Now continuing the family legacy, Damion Murrill steps into the role of artist, with his group Siloam, delivering a brand new, choir-friendly single called “Kingdom Come”. One listen to Damion Murrill and Gospel music fans will wonder what took this amazing artist so long to step to the lead mic.

Raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, music was ever-present in the Murrill household. “My father was a pastor and my mother was the co-pastor,” Damion recounts. “There were six kids and all of us played, sang in the choir, directed; we did it all. I had brothers that played organ and bass; I played drums. Growing up was a lot of fun,” says Damion. He spent years under the music ministry tutelage of his mother, Evangelist J. R. Murrill, an amazing singer and choir director.

It was his “chance” meeting with Gospel great Donald Lawrence that opened up doors for him in the Gospel music industry. After running into Lawrence at several concerts and workshops, prior to him becoming the phenomenon he’s now known as, the two connected. Lawrence took to Damion and his family and promised them that once he got to a place of prominence, he would come back and get the Murrills. True to his word, he tapped the group to join the Tri-City Singers, which Damion was a part, and later, he took the group under his wing and was an integral part of the family’s debut CD, Family Prayer. Damion along with his brother, Andre Murrill, collaborated their co-producing skills on the release which scaled the Billboard Top 20 Gospel Music Chart. The project was a major success and The Murrills received a GRAMMY Award Nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album and a Stellar Award Nomination for New Artist Of The Year.

Apart from the group, Damion has long been a songwriter, a producer, and choreographer. He has worked with everyone from Donald Lawrence to Tommy Sims to PJ Morton – just to name a few.

He’s performed on BET’s Bobby Jones Gospel, TBN’s Dino Show and others. He worked with Halle Berry’s Battered Women Project and he’s shared the stage with many musical luminaires including Kirk Franklin, Walter Hawkins, Karen Clark-Sheard, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, J. Moss, Fred Hammond, CeCe Winans, Angie Stone and many more. Murrill has also utilized his gifts as a musician in movies such as “Stomping At The Sovay” and “Young Indiana Jones Chronicles”.

In addition to serving as Minister of Music at Word Changing Hearts Ministries in Wilmington, NC, Damion is also the leader of the Gospel ensemble, Siloam. Made up of 16 singers from North Carolina, Siloam feels like family to Damion and they enjoy ministering together. They have shared the stage with Tamela Mann, Lisa Page Brooks and Dr. Bobby Jones. The group’s name is taken from John 9:7 which speaks of Jesus’ healing of a blind man. The meaning of the word is “sent” and Murrill feels that it accurately describes the mission of the group. “I named the group Siloam because I want this ministry to be a place where people can get healed,” says Murrill. The leader of the group knows personally about God’s hand of healing after enduring open heart surgery to repair holes in his heart.

Now with Siloam, Damion Murrill is putting the finishing touches on the 2014 release of Take A Stand, the group’s debut record. The first single out of the gate is “Kingdom Come”. The song is a Sunday morning jam, but it’s much more than a hand-clapping, feel good song. There’s a message behind the music. “‘Kingdom Come’ reminds listeners that when Jesus gave His life on the Cross, He brought back the Kingdom of Heaven to earth. I believe there are some things on earth we are settling for. We should realize that the Kingdom is here right now, but we must choose to live in it. Because we are seeds of Abraham, we are heirs to the Kingdom. God’s Kingdom and the earthly realm operate with very different statutes. The earthly realm presents limitations, but in the Kingdom of God is limitless,” says Damion.

Damion, with his transparent songwriting ability, embraces many facets of human life experiences and knows how to lyrically navigate listeners to God through the rich textures of his music. He weaves his various influences and puts them on full display with various styles which contribute to the vividness of his message. In Damion’s own words, “Through music and life, I want to be a vessel to bring the world closer to God and to be able to help save the lost by lifting someone’s spirit through my musical message.”

