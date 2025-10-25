Entertainer Jason Aycock on dance, directing, and Wilmington's theatre community

Jason Aycock is an entertainer based out of Wilmington who has been performing in various media for over 20 years. He grew up in his mother’s dance studio and has trained in tap, clogging, jazz, hip-hop, and theatre dance. He began doing theatre in school and through church and went on to receive a BFA in musical theatre from Mars Hill College (now Mars Hill University). Since college, he has spent many years as part of the Wilmington theatre community, working on dozens of shows for Opera House Theatre Company as director, assistant director, choreographer, and performer.

He has also been a performer and choreographer for other Wilmington organizations (Thalian Association, Cape Fear Theatre Arts, City Stage Co., and Big Dawg Productions) as well as a teacher for Cripple Creek Corner Dance Studio, South East Dance Academy and the Theatre Dance Workshop. From 2012 to 2014, Jason worked as Artistic Director of the Thalian Association Children's Theater and helped produce over 10 shows, and most recently helped form the Apprentice Theatre of Opera House Theatre Company (focusing on artists ages 14-24). Other theatre credits include performances with Temple Theatre in Sanford and the Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre in Mars Hill. Film/TV credits – The Marc Pease Experience (2009), Teen Spirit (2011), One Tree Hill (2011), and The American Constitution (2021).

