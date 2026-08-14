Friday Feedback
Most Fridays, WHQR's station manager Kevin Crane commandeers the microphone to review listener questions and comments — and provide station updates. Listen during Morning Edition or click on the links below.
We’d love to hear from you on Friday Feedback. WHQR takes comments on all aspects of its programming and operations. Leave feedback by emailing feedback@whqr.org. Your comments may be read on air during Friday's Morning Edition at 7:45 AM, and during All Things Considered at 5:44 PM. As always, thanks for your feedback.
Most Recent Segements
- Friday Feedback - August 14, 2026
- Friday Feedback - July 31, 2026
- Friday Feedback - June 19, 2026
- Friday Feedback - May 22, 2026
- Friday Feedback - May 8, 2026
- Friday Feedback - March 27, 2026
- Friday Feedback - March 6, 2026
- Friday Feedback - February 13, 2026
- Friday Feedback - January 30, 2026
- Friday Feedback - January 9, 2026
Archived Segments
You can find an archive of Friday Feedback segments here.