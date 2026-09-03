WHQR Commentaries
WHQR features a wide variety of community member commentators. Listen for commentaries during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on Thursdays. If you are interested in submitting a commentary to WHQR, email kcrane@whqr.org.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
Most Recent Episodes
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Jamir Jumoke explains what Peer Support Specialists do, and what they need to do their job well.
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Last month, the news started following the story of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a young Black man who went missing and was later found dead under unclear circumstances — leading to far-reaching criticisms about how the case was handled. And tragically, Wells' case isn't isolated. There have been several other similar stories this year. It's an upsetting, emotional, and complicated topic — one this week's commentary, from Wilmington-based spoken word artist Mahlaynee Cooper, addresses in her poetry.
Commentaries by Contributor
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Kamili Anderson is the current chair of the North Carolina Rice Festival Inc., which, since 2020, has annually hosted Gullah Geechee-focused educational and celebratory events in Brunswick County.WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.
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Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.
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Patricia Dew is the Brunswick County Library Director.
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Shannon Rae Gentry is a writer, collaborator, educator, and community-minded creative working to reimagine encore magazine, our region’s longest-running alt-weekly, not just as a newspaper, but as a shared space where culture, civic life, and local voices meet.
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Retired Navy Captain Wilbur Jones is an author and military historian who grew up in Wilmington during World War II. He was heavily involved in Wilmington, earning designation as America's first WWII Heritage City.
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Jamir Jumoke is a writer, speaker, recidivism reduction and recovery coach, and community outreach specialist with the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition. With a passion for helping individuals rebuild, recover, and thrive, Jamir brings both lived experience and professional insight to community leadership, self-development, and social change.
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Robert Leddy has been a member of the Writers Guild since 2000.
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Born and educated in Scotland [of a Scots-Irish family], Alan was ‘called’ to teach and has taught in Scotland, Argentina and the United States in both public and private schools, and at the University [for the last 25 years]. Since moving to Wilmington four years ago, Alan parses his time volunteering at The Bellamy Mansion and teaching for OSHER [OLLI].
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Bob Thompson is the Interim Pastor at Windermere Presbyterian Church.
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Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer, and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.
Looking for older commentaries? We have an archive! Find your favorites and listen in our WHQR Commentaries: Archived Library.