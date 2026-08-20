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Alan Sturrock

  • Alan Sturrock - The Darien Scheme Disaster
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: The Darien Scheme Disaster - Alan Sturrock
    History lauds the winners and success, but Alan Sturrock reminds us that even a good idea can take a few tries before it succeeds.
  • Alan Sturrock
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: 280th Anniversary of Prince Charles Edward Stuart's Defeat - Alan Sturrock
    This year marks the 280th anniversary of the defeat of Prince Charles Edward Stuart’s attempt to overthrow the King of England to restore his father to the throne, aided by sympathizers from Scotland. Scots now remember him in song and stories as Bonnie Prince Charlie. Alan Sturrock compares the Scots version of this history with what was taught in English textbooks.
  • Alan Sturrock
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: Alan Sturrock
    Born and educated in Scotland [of a Scots-Irish family], Alan was ‘called’ to teach and has taught in Scotland, Argentina and the United States in both public and private schools, and at the University [for the last 25 years]. Since moving to Wilmington four years ago, Alan parses his time volunteering at The Bellamy Mansion and teaching for OSHER [OLLI].