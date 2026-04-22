Commentary: Alan Sturrock

Born and educated in Scotland [of a Scots-Irish family], Alan was ‘called’ to teach and has taught in Scotland, Argentina and the United States in both public and private schools, and at the University [for the last 25 years]. Since moving to Wilmington four years ago, Alan parses his time volunteering at The Bellamy Mansion and teaching for OSHER [OLLI].

Growing up in Scotland I had several great History teachers. Although they were beholden to a national examination-driven curriculum, they brought history alive. Sadly, the history in our school textbooks favoured British history, much of which supported what Breaker Morant, in the film of the same name, called ‘empire building’; Scotland was only mentioned in a paragraph here and there, or in footnotes, or tokenism—if it made into History books, it was all about what might have been.

However, thanks to our strong oral tradition-stories, songs & poems-- the noteworthy deeds of erstwhile Scots lived in our imagination. This was nowhere more evident in the mythical songs and stories about Bonnie Prince Charlie, aka the Young Pretender aka the Young Chevalier aka the King over the Water, and last hope of the Jacobite cause—supporters of the Catholic line of succession to the British throne. There must have been a dozen songs that chronicled the misfortunes of this ‘star-crossed’ figure who was dealt a tragic loss by unkind fates at the Battle of Culloden in 1746, the last battle to ever be fought on British soil. He was, to all intents and purposes, our Lost Cause.

Bonnie Prince Charlie was no imaginary hero; the truth is quite, quite different.

Charles Edward Louis John Casimer Sylvester Maria Stuart spent most of his waking life in Europe, and only graced Scotland’s shores for fourteen months. Raised as a king-in-waiting he fully embraced the Stuart privilege of ruling by divine right, so it didn’t matter that he wasn’t a fervent Scots nationalist. Or that he arrived in Scotland with only 7 followers in 1745 and fully expected the Highland clans—Jacobite sympathizers-- to flock to his cause. Or that his prior military experience was ten days’ attendance at a siege in Europe, aged 13.

Four months later, the Highland army, fresh from two military triumphs at Prestonpans and Falkirk marched south into England-- their purpose-- to reclaim the throne for the Stuarts. They got as far south as Derby, where the Jacobite commander, Lord George Murray, strongly recommended retreating back to Scotland, for [1] there was significant Highlander desertion, and [2] no English Jacobite support. Charles, blinded by his ambition, quarrelled with Lord George Murray, lost the argument, and in a fit of pique turned the military command over to a John O’Sullivan, whose ‘vanity was only superseded by his lack of wisdom’.

Certainly, O’Sullivan’s subsequent choice of Culloden Moor as a suitable battlefield was a total disaster, and lasted a mere forty-six minutes.

Additionally—and this was not mentioned in our school History textbooks- Charles’ uprising against King George 2nd was both a Civil War—more Scots fought on the English side than fought on the side of the Prince’s bedraggled army—and a religious war, pitting Catholic against Protestant. And Flora MacDonald, who helped navigate Charles through the Highlands after Culloden, was neither pro-Jacobite, nor in love with him as the recent Outlander series would have us believe.

Still, despite Charles’ flaws and frailties – both personal and military-- the Lost Cause of Bonnie Prince Charlie remains an idealized historical memory. Just like the painting of him in full Highland dress on the Walker’s Shortbread tin…painted a hundred years after his passing.

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