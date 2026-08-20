Last month, the news started following the story of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a young Black man who went missing and was later found dead under unclear circumstances — leading to far-reaching criticisms about how the case was handled. And tragically, Wells' case isn't isolated. There have been several other similar stories this year. It's an upsetting, emotional, and complicated topic — one this week's commentary, from Wilmington-based spoken word artist Mahlaynee Cooper, addresses in her poetry.

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