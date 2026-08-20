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Mahlaynee Cooper

  • Mahlaynee Cooper - Until It's Your Son
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: Until It's Your Son - Mahlaynee Cooper
    Last month, the news started following the story of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a young Black man who went missing and was later found dead under unclear circumstances — leading to far-reaching criticisms about how the case was handled. And tragically, Wells' case isn't isolated. There have been several other similar stories this year. It's an upsetting, emotional, and complicated topic — one this week's commentary, from Wilmington-based spoken word artist Mahlaynee Cooper, addresses in her poetry.
  • Mahlaynee Cooper
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: United States Colored Troops — My Heroes - Mahlaynee Cooper
    Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.
  • Mahlaynee Cooper
    Inside WHQR
    Commentary: Mahlaynee Cooper
    Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.