© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentaries Podcast Logo
WHQR Commentaries

WHQR features a wide variety of community member commentators. Listen for commentaries during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on Thursdays. If you are interested in submitting a commentary to WHQR, email kcrane@whqr.org.

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.

Latest Episodes
  • Mahlaynee Cooper - Until It's Your Son
    Commentary: Until It's Your Son - Mahlaynee Cooper
    Last month, the news started following the story of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a young Black man who went missing and was later found dead under unclear circumstances — leading to far-reaching criticisms about how the case was handled. And tragically, Wells' case isn't isolated. There have been several other similar stories this year. It's an upsetting, emotional, and complicated topic — one this week's commentary, from Wilmington-based spoken word artist Mahlaynee Cooper, addresses in her poetry.
  • Commentary: The New Burgaw - Gary Trawick
    Gary Trawick reflects on how his hometown of Burgaw has changed, for the better, from when he was a child there.
  • Alan Sturrock - The Darien Scheme Disaster
    Commentary: The Darien Scheme Disaster - Alan Sturrock
    History lauds the winners and success, but Alan Sturrock reminds us that even a good idea can take a few tries before it succeeds.
  • Gary Trawick - John & The American Dream
    Commentary: John & The American Dream - Gary Trawick
    In this month of celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary, Gary Trawick reflects on the promise of America: a good life.
  • Jamir Jumoke - Freedom Aint Free
    Commentary: Freedom Ain’t Free - Jamir Jumoke
    Jamir Jumoke talks about the challenge to feeling truly free after a prison term is served.
  • Alan Sturrock - 280th Anniversary of Prince Charles' Defeat
    Commentary: 280th Anniversary of Prince Charles Edward Stuart's Defeat - Alan Sturrock
    This year marks the 280th anniversary of the defeat of Prince Charles Edward Stuart’s attempt to overthrow the King of England to restore his father to the throne, aided by sympathizers from Scotland. Scots now remember him in song and stories as Bonnie Prince Charlie. Alan Sturrock compares the Scots version of this history with what was taught in English textbooks.
  • Headshot of Gary Trawick
    Commentary: Lee's Surrender - Gary Trawick
    Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw
  • Mahlaynee Cooper
    Commentary: United States Colored Troops — My Heroes - Mahlaynee Cooper
    Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.
  • Headshot of Gary Trawick
    Commentary: Hope for the Future - Gary Trawick
    Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.
  • Headshot of Wilbur Jones
    Commentary: Wilbur Jones
    Retired Navy Captain Wilbur Jones is an author and military historian who grew up in Wilmington during World War II. He was heavily involved in Wilmington earning designation as America's first WWII Heritage City.WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.