WHQR Commentaries
WHQR features a wide variety of community member commentators. Listen for commentaries during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on Thursdays. If you are interested in submitting a commentary to WHQR, email kcrane@whqr.org.
WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.
Latest Episodes
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Last month, the news started following the story of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a young Black man who went missing and was later found dead under unclear circumstances — leading to far-reaching criticisms about how the case was handled. And tragically, Wells' case isn't isolated. There have been several other similar stories this year. It's an upsetting, emotional, and complicated topic — one this week's commentary, from Wilmington-based spoken word artist Mahlaynee Cooper, addresses in her poetry.
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Gary Trawick reflects on how his hometown of Burgaw has changed, for the better, from when he was a child there.
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History lauds the winners and success, but Alan Sturrock reminds us that even a good idea can take a few tries before it succeeds.
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In this month of celebrating our country’s 250th anniversary, Gary Trawick reflects on the promise of America: a good life.
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Jamir Jumoke talks about the challenge to feeling truly free after a prison term is served.
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This year marks the 280th anniversary of the defeat of Prince Charles Edward Stuart’s attempt to overthrow the King of England to restore his father to the throne, aided by sympathizers from Scotland. Scots now remember him in song and stories as Bonnie Prince Charlie. Alan Sturrock compares the Scots version of this history with what was taught in English textbooks.
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Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw
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Mahlaynee Cooper is a poet, teaching artist, and the founder of Speak Ya Peace NC.
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Gary Trawick is a retired Superior Court Judge, writer and teller of stories. He and his wife, Jennings, live in Burgaw.
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Retired Navy Captain Wilbur Jones is an author and military historian who grew up in Wilmington during World War II. He was heavily involved in Wilmington earning designation as America's first WWII Heritage City.WHQR commentaries don’t necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Public Media, its editorial staff, or its members.