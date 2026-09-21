WHQR's 2026 General Elections Coverage
Information about the 2026 general elections in southeastern North Carolina: Candidate questionnaires and forums, details on voting locations, and Election Day results.
Candidate questionnaires:
WHQR, Port City Daily, and WECT sent questionnaires to candidates around the Cape Fear region. You can find their responses under the categories below:
- Brunswick County Commissioners
- Brunswick County School Board
- New Hanover County Commissioners
- Pender County Commissioners
- Pender County School Board
- New Hanover County School Board
- Legislative (North Carolina House and Senate races)
Forums
WHQR is planning several candidates’ forums alongside our media partners WECT and Port City Daily.
- New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education
- UNCW Burney Center
- Wednesday, October 7
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- New Hanover County General Assembly and Congress
- Includes House Districts 18 and 20, State Senate District 7, and Congressional District 7
- UNCW Burney Center
- Monday, October 12
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- Brunswick County General Assembly and Board of Commissioners
- Includes House Districts 17 and 19, State Senate District 8, and Board of Commissioners
- Leland Cultural Arts Center
- Wednesday, October 14
- 6 - 8 p.m.