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WHQR's 2026 General Elections Coverage

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published September 21, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT

Information about the 2026 general elections in southeastern North Carolina: Candidate questionnaires and forums, details on voting locations, and Election Day results.

Candidate questionnaires:

WHQR, Port City Daily, and WECT sent questionnaires to candidates around the Cape Fear region. You can find their responses under the categories below:

  • Brunswick County Commissioners
  • Brunswick County School Board
  • New Hanover County Commissioners
  • Pender County Commissioners
  • Pender County School Board
  • New Hanover County School Board
  • Legislative (North Carolina House and Senate races)

Forums

WHQR is planning several candidates’ forums alongside our media partners WECT and Port City Daily.

  • New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education
    • UNCW Burney Center
    • Wednesday, October 7
    • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • New Hanover County General Assembly and Congress
    • Includes House Districts 18 and 20, State Senate District 7, and Congressional District 7
    • UNCW Burney Center
    • Monday, October 12
    • 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Brunswick County General Assembly and Board of Commissioners
    • Includes House Districts 17 and 19, State Senate District 8, and Board of Commissioners
    • Leland Cultural Arts Center
    • Wednesday, October 14
    • 6 - 8 p.m.

Early voting site info:
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WHQR Staff
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