WHQR's 2026 General Elections Coverage

Candidate questionnaires:

WHQR, Port City Daily, and WECT sent questionnaires to candidates around the Cape Fear region. You can find their responses under the categories below:

Brunswick County Commissioners

Brunswick County School Board

New Hanover County Commissioners

Pender County Commissioners

Pender County School Board

New Hanover County School Board

Legislative (North Carolina House and Senate races)

Forums

WHQR is planning several candidates’ forums alongside our media partners WECT and Port City Daily.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education

UNCW Burney Center Wednesday, October 7 6 - 8 p.m.

New Hanover County General Assembly and Congress

Includes House Districts 18 and 20, State Senate District 7, and Congressional District 7 UNCW Burney Center Monday, October 12 6 - 8 p.m.

Brunswick County General Assembly and Board of Commissioners

Includes House Districts 17 and 19, State Senate District 8, and Board of Commissioners Leland Cultural Arts Center Wednesday, October 14 6 - 8 p.m.



Early voting site info: