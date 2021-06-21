Benjamin Schachtman

Benjamin SchachtmanNews Director
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
-
Chair Olson-Boseman's resolution would strip raises from NHC commissioners who didn't support budgetThe resolution claims that commissioners Deb Hays and Rob Zapple "desire to forego" the raises provided in the recently-approved budget — which Zapple denies. Under state law, commissioners must agree to a pay reduction that takes place during their current term — although the resolution may serve more to force a discussion than to actually alter anyone's compensation.
-
Much of the district's administration has stabilized since a mass exodus in 2019 and 2020 — but the lead role in the communication department has continued to see turnover.
-
New Hanover County is receiving over $45 million from the American Rescue Plan -- enough funding to tackle a host of issues. But, giving away this much money is tricky -- and expensive.
-
On this edition of The Newsroom, it's a month of celebration — and a celebration of public transportation (or, at least, its potential).
-
On this edition of The Newsroom, it's a month of celebration — and a celebration of public transportation (or, at least, its potential).
-
Over the last month, a series of at least five letters have been sent to local law enforcement and other community groups. They address, in part, allegations about an incident from 1997-1998. Sheriff Ed McMahon says his office has not been able to substantiate the claims; both the Sheriff and local law firms are asking either the letters writer (or writers) or the public to come forward with any additional information.
-
Last night, New Hanover County School Board members considered a new policy allowing middle school students to play on the sports team that fits their gender identity.
-
It’s been a busy week in local government. New Hanover County passed a nearly half-billion dollar budget after a contentious meeting. The next morning, county and Wilmington officials hashed out details of a housing bond and a sales tax to support public transportation. WHQR’s Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer discuss.
-
Wilmington and NHC officials agree on housing bond, transportation tax - now they have to sell it to votersFor years, the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County have struggled with poor public transportation and a lack of affordable housing. At a joint meeting on Tuesday, officials agreed to move forward with two major initiatives to tackle those problems -- although many details remain to be worked out.
-
This week in government: New Hanover Boards of Education and Commissioners, joint city-county meetingThis week, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will move forward with the county's budget and the Board of Education meeting looks to be a flashpoint in the debate over 'critical race theory' — the term that conservative groups have been using to decry the school district's weighted focus on diversity and equity. Plus, Wilmington and county leaders will meet to hash out details on new attempts to tackle affordable housing and public transportation.