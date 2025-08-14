2025 City of Wilmington Council Elections: Candidate Luke Waddell

This is a special episode, part of our 2025 election coverage. You can find more interviews, election coverage, and voter info here.

This year, there are three open seats on council — and we have eight candidates, including six challengers and two incumbents. We also have three candidates for mayor, including our incumbent mayor.

While the city council race is technically non-partisan, the local Democratic and Republican parties do play a role in supporting candidates. For city council, we have three Republican candidates, one unaffiliated candidate, and four Democratic candidates — although the county Democratic Party implemented a straw poll to narrow its support to three of those candidates — and one of the two Democrats running for mayor.

On today’s show, we’re interviewing Republican incumbent Luke Waddell. You can find more about him at his campaign site, here.