The Endowment's CEO exits (again), transparency questions, and what's next: A conversation with Derrick Anderson

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
On this episode, WHQR News Director Benjamin Schachtman sat down with Derrick Anderson, host of a long-running community affairs show, to talk about The Endowment. From questions about the abrupt departure of CEO Dan Winslow, to the fate of the Northside Co-op grant, to the backstory of why the foundation does so much of its work in private, there's a lot to unpack.

On today’s show, we’re talking with Derrick Anderson about The Endowment. Derrick’s the host of a longtime community affairs show here in Wilmington, first on radio, now on Facebook

We’ve been talking about this issue for a long time, including a show last year — before the rebrand from the New Hanover Community Endowment — dating all the way back to one of the first times I met Derrick, when I went on his radio show in 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll get into the departure of The Endowment’s second CEO in as many years, some of their grant decisions, the lack of transparency, the politics on the board, and where the foundation could go next.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
