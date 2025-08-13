The Endowment's CEO exits (again), transparency questions, and what's next: A conversation with Derrick Anderson
On this episode, WHQR News Director Benjamin Schachtman sat down with Derrick Anderson, host of a long-running community affairs show, to talk about The Endowment. From questions about the abrupt departure of CEO Dan Winslow, to the fate of the Northside Co-op grant, to the backstory of why the foundation does so much of its work in private, there's a lot to unpack.
On today’s show, we’re talking with Derrick Anderson about The Endowment. Derrick’s the host of a longtime community affairs show here in Wilmington, first on radio, now on Facebook
We’ve been talking about this issue for a long time, including a show last year — before the rebrand from the New Hanover Community Endowment — dating all the way back to one of the first times I met Derrick, when I went on his radio show in 2020.
On today’s show, we’ll get into the departure of The Endowment’s second CEO in as many years, some of their grant decisions, the lack of transparency, the politics on the board, and where the foundation could go next.
