The New Hanover Community Endowment: A conversation with Derrick Anderson
On this episode, WHQR News Director Benjamin Schachtman sat down with Derrick Anderson, host of a long-running community affairs show, to talk about the New Hanover Community Endowment. It's a conversation they've been having since 2019 — about an organization that could reshape the region, but that's also created concerns about transparency, diversity, and accountability.
On today’s show, we’re talking with Derrick Anderson about the New Hanover Community Endowment. Derrick’s the host of a longtime community affairs show here in Wilmington, first on radio, now on Facebook
One of the first times I met Derrick, it was to join him and the Reverend Humble Servant on the radio to talk about the sale of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center back in early 2020. (You can find a link to that show here.)
Since then, we’ve had plenty of conversations, about the sale of the hospital to Novant, the creation of the Endowment — complete with deliberatly crafted bylaws that significantly curtailed its transparency and openness — and the Endowment’s first two grant rounds.
On today’s show, we’ll touch on some of that backstory, plus the Endowment’s more recent efforts to launch an affordable housing plan, connect with the community — and hire a new CEO.
-Benjamin Schachtman, News Director
