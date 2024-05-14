Transparency, accountability, and community: A conversation about the New Hanover Community Endowment with Harper Peterson
Former state senator Harper Peterson recently founded Heal Our People's Endowment, a nonprofit that's calling on North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to exercise more oversight and authority over the New Hanover Community Endowment. On this episode, we sit down to talk through his concerns — and what he'd like to see done about them.
