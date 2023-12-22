Special Episode: Unpacking the New Hanover Community Endowment's $53-million second grand round
On Monday, the New Hanover community Endowment announced its second grant cycle: this round features much larger, multi-year grants that take on systemic issues. But the rollout was not without criticism. In this episode, we dig into those concerns and how the Endowment is responding.
