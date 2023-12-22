© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

Special Episode: Unpacking the New Hanover Community Endowment's $53-million second grand round

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published December 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST

On Monday, the New Hanover community Endowment announced its second grant cycle: this round features much larger, multi-year grants that take on systemic issues. But the rollout was not without criticism. In this episode, we dig into those concerns and how the Endowment is responding.

The Tuesday, December 19 public meeting:

Links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
