The Newsroom

Bi-monthly airing Friday at noon; rebroadcast the following Sunday at 1 p.m.

Hosted by Ben Schachtman, WHQR News Director, the program will be an opportunity for local officials and reporters -- the people who make news and the people who report it -- to talk about the issues that affect our community.

Our goal is to have candid, in-depth conversations about the topics that concern our listeners. It's a chance to dig a little deeper into the news.

From WHQR Public Media in Wilmington, NC. Contact us at Newsroom@whqr.org

