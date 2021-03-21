The Newsroom
Bi-monthly airing Friday at noon; rebroadcast the following Sunday at 1 p.m.
Hosted by Ben Schachtman, WHQR News Director, the program will be an opportunity for local officials and reporters -- the people who make news and the people who report it -- to talk about the issues that affect our community.
Our goal is to have candid, in-depth conversations about the topics that concern our listeners. It's a chance to dig a little deeper into the news.
From WHQR Public Media in Wilmington, NC. Contact us at Newsroom@whqr.org
Latest Episodes
On this edition of The Newsroom, it's a month of celebration — and a celebration of public transportation (or, at least, its potential).
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Then came protests in the streets, condemnation from public officials, and tough conversations. A year later, what's changed — and what could change?
The Newsroom Special Edition: Wilmington protestors, the 'Trump billboard,' and the Confederate monumentsToday, a conversation about three Wilmington protestors currently set to stand trial for destruction of property -- Tim Joyner, Josh Zieseniss, and Nicole Nelson, who many know better as Lily Nicole.
On the latest edition of our new program, The Newsroom, host and WHQR Managing Editor Benjamin Schachtman sits down with Wilmington City Councilman Kevin…
This week, on a special edition of The Newsroom -- the WHQR news team takes an hour-long look at the past, present, and future of Covid-19 in the…
On the first episode of The Newsroom: Spence Broadhurst, President of the New Hanover Community Endowment, discusses the $1.25 billion foundation,…
WHQR is proud to announce the arrival of a new program, The Newsroom, which will first air this Friday, February 5th. The Newsroom will air at noon on the…