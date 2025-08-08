GenX: Eight years down the line

On today's show, we're talking about the long, perilous story of GenX in the Cape Fear River.

Eight years ago, Cape Fear residents realized they were being slowly poisoned by a Chemours manufacturing plant upriver in Fayetteville. The GenX crisis has defined the lives of many advocates, reporters, and politicians in the time since.

There’s a lot to tell in this story: from discovering the contamination, filtering out contaminants, and the ongoing political fight for protection for more than 1 million people impacted within the watershed.

But it can be overwhelming to come into this city and see years of reporting stretching back nearly a decade. We’re taking today to unpack it: where we came from, where we are now, and where advocates and reporters think we may go next.

Our guests are Vaughn Haggerty, Lisa Sorg, Adam Wagner, and Ben Schachtman, as well as the advocates Kemp Burdette, Harper Peterson, Dana Sargent, Jessica Cannon, and Emily Donovan.

