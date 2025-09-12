Rail Redux: Passenger rail's potential return to Wilmington

Wilmington was once the center of passenger rail on the East Coast. At a time when rail was transforming the economy, it was the terminus of the longest railroad in the world.

But half a century ago, the last passenger train left Wilmington forever. Cars and planes displaced passenger rail, and the train depot in downtown Wilmington was replaced with the Community College Campus.

Now, however, there’s a chance for residents to ride the rails again. Wilmington may get a passenger rail route to Raleigh - it’s one of seven passenger rail lines under consideration by the federal government.

Today, we’re digging into the past, present and future of Passenger Rail in North Carolina.

This story was originally reported for The Assembly, and that version includes terrific photos by Madeline Gray.

Sources include Jason Orthner, Gene Merritt and Steve Unger, Holli Sapperstein, David Norris, the many lovely train passengers who chatted with me, Mayors Byron McAllister, Bill Saffo, and Charles Gaylor the Fourth. Thanks also to other members of the Goldsboro Community, past and present, who spoke with me and advocated for their station and the railroad: Johnny Peacock, Erin Fonseca, Julie Metz, Doug McGrath, and Charlie Gaylor Senior.

