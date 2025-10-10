CAFO Country: A closer look at concentrated animal feeding operations

North Carolina is a national leader with more than 8 million hogs and close to a billion chickens and turkeys in production. Most are raised on an industrial scale, in what are known as "concentrated animal feeding operations," or CAFOs. These farming operations are a major economic driver for the state — but they also produce tons of waste, alter the landscape, and present new environmental challenges.

Thanks to the generous support of the Fourth Estate Fund , WHQR was able to partner with environmental journalist David Boraks for our series, CAFO Country, which took a closer look at the issue.

