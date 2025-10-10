© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

CAFO Country: A closer look at concentrated animal feeding operations

By Benjamin Schachtman,
David Boraks
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT

On today's show, WHQR's series CAFO Country, featuring environmental journalist David Boraks, takes a deep dive into North Carolina's hog and poultry industry — it's a major economic driver for the state, but also the source of serious environmental concerns. Plus, we sat down with Inside Climate News' Lisa Sorg to catch up on her latest reporting on CAFOs.

North Carolina is a national leader with more than 8 million hogs and close to a billion chickens and turkeys in production. Most are raised on an industrial scale, in what are known as "concentrated animal feeding operations," or CAFOs. These farming operations are a major economic driver for the state — but they also produce tons of waste, alter the landscape, and present new environmental challenges.

Thanks to the generous support of the Fourth Estate Fund, WHQR was able to partner with environmental journalist David Boraks for our series, CAFO Country, which took a closer look at the issue.

You can find more, including individual segments, here: CAFO Country: WHQR's series takes a closer look at concentrated animal feeding operations in North Carolina

You can find Lisa Sorg's reporting from Inside Climate News here: Trump Cancels Study on Health Impacts of Industrialized Hog Farms That Produce Biogas

The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
David Boraks
David Boraks is an independent reporter and producer who covers climate change, the environment and other issues. He retired in early 2024 as the climate and environment reporter at WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by David Boraks