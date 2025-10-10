CAFO Country: A closer look at concentrated animal feeding operations
On today's show, WHQR's series CAFO Country, featuring environmental journalist David Boraks, takes a deep dive into North Carolina's hog and poultry industry — it's a major economic driver for the state, but also the source of serious environmental concerns. Plus, we sat down with Inside Climate News' Lisa Sorg to catch up on her latest reporting on CAFOs.
North Carolina is a national leader with more than 8 million hogs and close to a billion chickens and turkeys in production. Most are raised on an industrial scale, in what are known as "concentrated animal feeding operations," or CAFOs. These farming operations are a major economic driver for the state — but they also produce tons of waste, alter the landscape, and present new environmental challenges.
Thanks to the generous support of the Fourth Estate Fund, WHQR was able to partner with environmental journalist David Boraks for our series, CAFO Country, which took a closer look at the issue.
